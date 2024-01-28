More Than Just Food And Drinks! Get A Footbath And Relaxing Massages At This Unique Cafe

Eat food, enjoy drinks, soak your feet and get a massage! (Photo: Instagram/ hangrybynature)

While exploring a new city and going from one landmark location to another, we often get exhausted as we are usually not used to travelling and walking so much. Well, if you happen to visit Tokyo in Japan, there is a perfect place you can visit to relax after those long hours of walking. A recent viral video on Instagram shows a cafe in Tokyo where you can dip your feet in warm footbaths and also get back and shoulder massages.

Posted on Instagram by a video creator who goes by the handle @hangrybynature, the video has amassed more than 7 million views. In the clip, the content creator says that this cafe in Tokyo gives you a footbath, drink and massages for only 20 dollars.

First of all, everyone has to wipe their feet clean before soaking them in the steaming hot foot bath that is beneath the table. The warm water can be perfect if you are feeling cold. Next, you can get your drinks. The place offers a range of herbal teas. This is followed by a massage session, where they bring you a pillow right at your spot and massage your shoulders and back while your feet are still bathing in the water.

"We got kneaded, stretched and unknotted. They literally climb onto the seats to really get deep in those muscles," the content creator shares. Once you loosen, feeling like jelly, the food comes and you can enjoy a bite to eat and leave refreshed. The cafe is called 'Mominoki House' and is located in Ueno, Tokyo. Watch the full video here:

Many people are excited to see this relaxing cafe concept, which can be a perfect place to hang out when it is cold outside. "OMG, I needed this when I visited Japan in 2019. My feet were always in so much pain after walking all day," a user commented. "I went there. This place is awesome," a user shared their feedback.

However, many people on the internet were sceptical about the cleanliness and hygiene of the place due to the footbath. "This looks amazing, but I could never bring myself to share a foot bath with strangers. Feels like asking for fungus," an Instagram user wrote.

Are you interested in trying a cafe with a footbath? Tell us in the comments.