Monsoon Skin Care Tips: How To Take Care Of Your Skin This Rainy Season

The monsoon season has hit us and brought along some respite from the sweltering heat. One cannot ignore the intoxicating fragrance of rain, the lush green freshly bathed trees and the coolness of the breeze. However, like every other season, it comes with its share of skin problems. While the rainy season may bring long spells of rains, it also brings along high humidity levels that can be a nightmare for your skin health, especially for those who already have an oily and acne-prone skin. It is important to change your skin care regime according to changing seasons. The basic rule is to 'cleanse tone and moisturise', but we help you chart out the monsoon version of this essential routine along with other skin care tips and home remedies that you should inculcate in your everyday routine.

Quick Monsoon Skin Care Tips

A rainy or cloudy day doesn't mean your skin is safe from the harmful ultra-violet rays of the sun. Use a good sunscreen every day to avoid any skin problem. Make sure you wash your face at least two-three times a day to avoid excess oil and dirt, further avoiding fungal infections. Drink lots of water to keep your body wary of toxins leading to acne and pimples. Try using more natural ingredients for your skin and less commercially bought skin products that can harm your skin. Try not to wear makeup as it can clog your skin pores and cause break-outs. Even if you are, make sure you clean it well before going to the bed. While monsoons call for bingeing on fried snacks, you must avoid eating them as they can cause break-outs and acnes.

Exfoliating in Monsoon

Exfoliation removes dead skin and helps unclog pores. It also helps in growth of new skin cells giving you a glowing skin. Some of the best exfoliators are coffee, tea bag, sugar, baking soda, papaya, oatmeal and yogurt. Make sure you exfoliate with these mildly abrasive ingredients.

Cleansing in Monsoon

Once you exfoliate well, cleanse the open pores and allow your skin to breathe. You can use coconut oil, tea tree oil, apple cider vinegar, aloe vera, honey and lemon and rose water.

Toning in Monsoon

Tone your skin to remove the leftover dirt and makeup. Store-bought toners may not be great, but use natural ingredients like green tea, lemon juice, rose water, cucumber water and chamomile tea for toning your skin.

Moisturising in Monsoon

The last and final step includes moisturising as it is important to keep your skin hydrated and soft. Some of the natural moisturisers include cucumber, organic coconut oil, hemp seed oil and olive oil. These moisturisers do not leave your skin oily.

Home Remedies for your Skin this Monsoon

Mix fuller's earth or multani mitti with rose water to make a smooth paste along with a dash of camphor. Keep this paste in the fridge in an air-tight container and use a small portion of this mixture on the face several times a day.

Make a thick paste using multani mitti, clove oil, sandalwood powder and ground neem paste and apply on your pimples. Let it dry completely and use it daily.

Mix besan, turmeric, lemon and rose water and make a paste. Apply this pack on your face and wash off after 15-20 minutes. It will impart a natural glow to your face.

This rainy season, keep your skin healthy!