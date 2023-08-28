Mint Or Coriander - Which Has A Better Shelf Life? How To Store Them

Coriander and mint both are popular herbs used in Indian cooking.

Apart from the array of vegetables and fruits, Indian cuisine also utilises herbs and spices. From whole spices to dried herbs, there are so many ways that they can be incorporated into Indian cooking. Coriander and mint both are essential herbs that are used in myriad ways in the making of yummy Indian dishes. Coriander is one of the most ubiquitous herbs used in garnishing, while mint too finds its way into multiple dishes including pudina paratha, pudina raita and so much more. Have you ever wondered which of the two herbs has a better shelf life and how you can properly store them to extend their life? Here's all you need to know.

Is Coriander The Same As Mint? What Is The Difference Between Mint And Coriander

Coriander, also known as dhaniya, is a popular herb that can be used to make a variety of dishes. It is also used as a garnish to top up gravies and dry vegetable dishes (sabzis). It has a fresh aroma and earthy taste that can brighten up any meal. Meanwhile, mint or pudina is a springy herb that we would most popularly recognise from the pudina raita. It has cooling properties and can be used in many different ways.

Which Has A Better Shelf Life - Mint Or Coriander?

Both mint and coriander are fresh herbs and are equally useful in the Indian kitchen. But if you had to pick one, which one should you choose? There are debates and discussions and people often prefer one of the other. Some argue that mint is best used fresh and should not be allowed to stay in the fridge for more than a week. Others state that coriander actually has a shorter lifespan and should be utilised first.

Also Read: Summer Kitchen Hacks: How To Keep Mint Leaves Fresh For Longer

As per a study conducted by researchers at the University of Tasmania, the typical shelf life of mint at 0 degrees storage is about 2-3 weeks. Meanwhile, fresh coriander can only last up to 5-7 days which means that mint actually has a better shelf life. Both herbs, however, should be refrigerated soon after they are purchased or procured.

How To Properly Store Mint And Coriander | Ways To Store Herbs At Home

It is extremely important to store both mint and coriander properly at home. With the right kind of storage conditions and proper methods of processing and drying, these herbs can actually last longer. You can prevent mint and coriander from being spoilt and thus eventually going into the bin.