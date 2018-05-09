Mild Head Blows Could Up Dementia Risk: 4 Foods To Increase Brain Power

Dementia is a disorder of the mental processes caused by brain disease or injury which is characterised by memory disorders, personality changes, and impaired reasoning. According to a latest study, even mild head blows, that don't even result in loss of consciousness, could significantly raise the risk of dementia. These head blows in its in little way causes brain changes which could potentially increase the risk.For the study, the team tracked the records of more than 350,000 participants, who showed that the likelihood of dementia more than doubled following concussion.The results published in the journal JAMA Neurology said that the concussion without loss of consciousness led to 2.36 times the risk for dementia. The rate of risk was found to be slightly elevated for those in the loss-of-consciousness bracket (2.51). And four times higher (3.77) for those with the more serious moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury.As part of the study, the researchers identified participants from two databases. In the first group there were all-era veterans whose traumatic brain injuries could have occurred during civilian or military life. The second group consisted of veterans serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, for whom most of these injuries had occurred in combat zones, such as from shockwaves in blasts."The findings in both groups were similar, indicating that concussions occurring in combat areas were as likely to be linked to dementia as those concussions affecting the general population," said first author Deborah Barnes, Professor at the University of California, San Francisco, US.The study followed the participants for an average of 4.2 years.About 357,558 participants, whose average age was 49, were tracked in total. Half had been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury, of which 54 per cent reported experiencing concussion."There are several mechanisms that may explain the association between traumatic brain injury and dementia," said senior author and principal investigator Kristine Yaffe, Professor at the University of California, San Francisco."There's something about trauma that may hasten the development of neurodegenerative conditions. One theory is that brain injury induces or accelerates the accumulation of abnormal proteins that lead to neuronal death associated with conditions like Alzheimer's disease," Yaffe said. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia. "It's also possible that trauma leaves the brain more vulnerable to other injuries or ageing processes," Yaffe said.While researchers across the world are still working on finding the cure for Dementia, several researches have claimed that regular exercises could help the brain to be more alert and delay the cognitive degeneration. Here are some foods that could serve the purpose too.While exercising may be good for health and brain, there are some foods that may also boost your cognitive ability. Here are foods that may boost your memory skills.Eating fish is known to be good for your brain; fish like salmon, trout and mackerel are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that help brain build nerve cells and improve learning and memory. They are also known to reduce the risk of mental health issues like Alzheimer's disease.Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, spinach, et al. are loaded with vitamin A and K that fight back inflammation and help in better memory.Walnuts help you boost memory; thanks to the presence of vitamin E that helps to prevent cognitive decline by protecting cell membranes from free radical damage. Almonds, omega 3 fatty acids are also beneficial in increasing brain power.This super versatile and has innumerable health benefits to offer. The compound curcumin present in the spice has great anti-inflammatory properties. It helps the brain's oxygen intake; keeps you alert and help you process information.(With Inputs from IANS)