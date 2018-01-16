Mauni Amavasya 2018: Date, Puja Rituals and Significance Of This Auspicious Day The first amavas in the month of Magh is called as Maghi or Mauni Amavasya.

The first amavas in the month of Magh is called as Maghi or Mauni Amavasya. As the name suggests, this day is considered to be the day of silence where people observe one day fasting by not uttering a word throughout the day. 'Mauna' means keeping silence, however, spiritually it signifies a state of oneness with the self. Observing a fast on this day is believed to attain virtue from the deities. Apart from this, Ganga baths are believed to have special significance on this day. It is believed that on this day, Ganga is inhabited by the deities and hence taking holy dips in the river during the month of Magh and on Mauni Amavasya is quite auspicious.



Date (tithi) of Mauni Amavasya 2018



This time, the new moon of the lunar month is celebrated on the 16th and 17th of January. The date (tithi) begins at 05:11 am on 16th January 2018 and ends on 07:47 am on 17th January 2018.



Puja Rituals of Mauni Amavasya 2018



1. Get up early in the morning and begin your day by taking bath in the Ganges. At home, you can put Ganga water in the water which is used for bathing. While bathing some people also like to meditating on Vishnu. Apart from purifying the body, this will provide peace to your mind as well.



2. After the bath, it is suggested to perform 108 circumambulations (parikrama) of the holy Tulsi (basil) plant. Worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day is believed to be quite auspicious for the physical and mental well-being.



3. After the worshipping the deities, donating food, clothing etc. is said to provide high virtues to you.



4. One has to maintain silence i:e 'Maun' on this day. Keeping 'maun' on this day will help you to achieve control over your senses in a calm and quiet environment.



