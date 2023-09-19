Man Offers Cookies To Artist, What He Did In Return Will Make You Smile

This heart-warming gesture by an artist will make you smile.

Sometimes, a small gesture can go a long way in making our hearts smile and winning us over. We see so many of these random acts of kindness from all over the world that tug at our heartstrings. And recently, one such video has made the internet collectively smile. In the clip, we saw a couple of people travelling on a train journey. As is typical on these journeys through the Indian railways, people often end up talking to strangers and interacting with unknown people. Conversations flow around and food ends up getting shared. But when a man offered some cookies to an artist, little did he know the surprise he would be in for. Take a look at the video here:

The video was shared on Instagram by popular artist @thejus_arts, where it received over 14.7 million views and 1.5 million views. In the clip, we could see a bespectacled man giving cookies to the artist. In return, he decided to make a portrait of the man as a sweet return gift! The adorable camaraderie between the two was indeed a wonderful moment to see. There were smiles all around and the man even shook the artists' hands. "He gave me cookies. See what I have given to him," read the header text.

A flurry of comments and reactions poured into the video. "He got a precious gift in return, It looks like a scene out of a good movie," said a user. "This is the hope which makes us believe that this planet is still livable," said another user while another wrote, "This video gave a heartfelt smile on my face!"