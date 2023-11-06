'Make Every Day Feel Like...' Alia Bhatt's Heartwarming Post For Baby Raha's Birthday

(Photo Credit: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's adorable daughter Raha Kapoor is celebrating her first birthday today (October 6, 2023). Sweet messages for the little one have flooded the internet, with innumerable fans joining her family members in wishing her the best. But what caught our attention was none other than a special Instagram post by Raha's mom, Alia Bhatt. The actress shared a few photos and a short video clip on the social media platform to mark the occasion. She also penned a heartwarming note to go with them.

The first photo itself caught our interest. It features Raha's little hands facedown on a buttercream cake with sprinkles. Her fingers and palms are smeared with icing. The other two posts in the carousel feature flowers and a mini music box. But the cake as a motif reappeared in Alia Bhatt's beautiful birthday message. Addressing her daughter directly in the caption, she wrote, "Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away... There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives... you make every day feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday, baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself".

