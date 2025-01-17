Mahua Moitra Flags Spoilt Ice Creams In Delivery, Swiggy Responds To Refund Request

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra recently took to X to post about a food delivery incident. Tagging the official handle of Swiggy, she sought to bring their attention to a problem with the ice creams she had ordered. She wrote, "Sorry @Swiggy - you've got to up your game. Unacceptable that I ordered expensive Minus Thirty mini sticks ice cream & it arrives spoilt and inedible. Expecting a refund or replacement ASAP." Swiggy promptly responded to her concern a few hours later. In reply to her X post, the company wrote, "Hi Mahua, sorry to know that you are facing an issue with your order. Please share the order number. We will look into it." Based on a partial screenshot the MP shared in reply, we can see that the order amount was Rs 1220 for 10 items.

Hi Mahua, sorry to know that you are facing an issue with your order. Please share the order number. We will look into it. — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) January 16, 2025

Mahua Moitra's post has received over 320K views so far and many people reacted to it on the platform. Some shared their concerns about delivery apps and some criticised her for other reasons. One X user asked, "Why would you use this platform for something which can be solved on the app?" To this, the MP simply responded, "Because it wasn't."

Because it wasn't . — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 17, 2025

In response to another comment, she also made an amusing reference to an earlier controversy about an expensive handbag that had made headlines. She joked that the ice creams were "Hermes flavour with Bobbi Brown topping."

Hermes flavour with Bobbi Brown topping — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 16, 2025

She also addressed other users who were critical of her raising this issue. She wrote, "Just because I am an MP doesn't mean I am not a normal person who orders food online. Please get over this mindset that public reps are not normal beings. And then you complain people are behaving like "netas'."

Just because i am an MP doesn't mean I am not a normal person who orders food online. Please get over this mindset that public reps are not normal beings. And then you complain people are behaving like “netas” — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 16, 2025

Here are some other reactions to the viral post:

If they can't deliver ice cream before it melts, it should not be on the menu — ッ (@selurus) January 17, 2025

I believe this is fair; sometimes, humans get frustrated when there's no resolution. I support this; it's just a business transaction discussion, so I don't understand why everyone is getting involved! — Krishna Kant (@edwin_dimitri) January 17, 2025

This happens with all the ice creams I ever order on Swiggy. The ice cream arrives in a puddle usually. — Shunali Khullar Shroff (@shunalishroff) January 17, 2025

See it hurts, when expectation doesn't meet what you pay for.. #TaxPayers — Tushar (@tusharbodke) January 17, 2025

