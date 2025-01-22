Double-Decker Bus Restaurant Opens In Maha Kumbh - Take A Look Inside

Maha Kumbh 2025: A new food destination was recently established at the Maha Kumbh. On January 21, a double-decker bus restaurant (being hailed as the first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh) was inaugurated. It is named "Pumpkin" and is located near the media centre at Manveer Godra. This eating joint can seat 25 people. Only vegetarian food is available on its premises. The ground floor functions as the kitchen while the first floor serves as the dining area. According to PTI, the food prices at this double-decker restaurant have been kept "economical." Dishes specifically meant for people on a fast will also be available on special occasions, as per reports. The Pumpkin brand has been started at Maha Kumbh and there are plans to launch it later at religious places such as Varanasi, Mathura and Ayodhya, reported PTI.

The video shared by ANI gives a glimpse into this food establishment. The windows of the ground level are not boarded, thus allowing an open kitchen layout of sorts. People can get a sneak peek into some of the dishes being prepared. The seating for customers upstairs is on either side of the aisle. There are small tables for two on the right and slightly larger ones on the left. Take a look below:

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: State's first double-decker bus restaurant opened in Maha Kumbh city. (21.01) pic.twitter.com/gZVqKFDYRX — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2025

Before this, another food-related development at Maha Kumbh 2025 made headlines a few days ago. Quick-commerce service Blinkit set up a temporary store at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Blinkit CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, announced the opening on X (formerly Twitter). The initiative was met with a lot of appreciation online. Click here to read the full story.