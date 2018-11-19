Low-Gluten, High-Fibre Diet May Reduce Bloating And Promote Weight Loss

In a recent study, published in the journal Nature Communications, it was found that gluten-free diets can reduce bloating and help promote weight loss. A lot of people have now started opting for low-gluten diets, even when they are not allergic to the dietary substance. Such a trend has sparked a debate as to whether or not low-gluten diets are recommendable for people without allergies. For the study, a randomised, controlled and cross-over trial was conducted by the researchers, which involved 60 middle-aged healthy adults with two eight week interventions. The participants of the study had to follow two diets; low-gluten diet (2g gluten per day) and high-gluten diet (18g gluten per day). The amount of dietary fibres, calories and nutrients remained same in both the diets; however, the composition of fibres differed between the two diets.



The findings of the study concluded that the effects of low-gluten dieting in healthy people may not be primarily due to reduced intake of gluten itself but rather because of the change in dietary fibre composition. A low-gluten but fibre-rich diet changes the community of gut bacteria and decreases gastrointestinal discomfort like bloating. Apart from this, it also suggests that some healthy individuals may prefer a low-gluten diet to combat intestinal discomfort or excess body weight. As per the researchers, a modest weight loss was also observed, likely due to increased body combustion triggered by the altered gut bacterial functions.



Apart from natural nutritional ingredients, there are a lot of gluten-free food varieties available in the market today that are deprived of dietary fibres. There is a need for fibre-rich and nutritionally high-quality gluten-free products to cater to consumers who prefer a low-gluten diet. Such initiative may help facilitating weight control via modification of the gut microbiota.





Here's A List Of Few Fibre-Rich Foods That You Can Add In Your Diet





Oats



Oats are a powerhouse of health benefits. Apart from being nutritionally loaded, they are an excellent source of fibre, which can keep you full for a longer period of time. It comprises both soluble and insoluble dietary fibres. Be it dosa or uttapam, you can add oats in a variety of dishes.



Broccoli



This bright-green veggie comes loaded with the goodness of vitamin C, calcium and fibre. In order to make the most of its fibre content, it is best to consume broccoli in its steamed or sauteed form. In order to make it more palatable, you can savour broccoli in the form of soups as well.



Flaxseeds



You can add them in smoothies or toss them over salads; yes, we are talking about flaxseeds. Flaxseeds are loaded with fibre. Nutritionists around the world recommend ground flaxseeds over whole seeds as it's easier to digest the former. As per the USDA, a 100-gm serving of flaxseeds contains over 27 grams of fibre.

So make sure you're having a fibre-rich diet!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.