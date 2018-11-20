Low-Carb Diets Help Burn More Calories And Promote Weight Loss

According to a study published in the journal The BMJ, people burn more calories on a low-carb diet than on a diet rich in carbohydrates. The findings suggest that low-carb diets can help people maintain weight loss, making obesity treatment more effective. The study, which involved people trying to lose weight, found that participants burned more calories on a low-carb diet than a high-carb diet. Specifically, among participants with the same average body weight, those who ate a low-carb diet burned about 250 more calories a day than their counterparts, while engaging in same levels of physical activities.

According to the researchers, there is a theory called carbohydrate-insulin model, which suggests increasing the consumption of high glycaemic foods that raise blood sugar levels instantly, which further triggers hormonal changes and increase the hunger, and ultimately leads to weight gain. In order to see if metabolism and hunger can be shifted by types of foods people eat, researchers enlisted 164 overweight adults aged 18 to 65 years old who had already lost 10 percent of their body weight, and randomly assigned them to one of three carb-varying diets for about 20 weeks.

The results suggested that participants in the low-carb diet group burned 209 to 278 calories a day more than those on the high-carb diet, which meant they were burning 50 to 70 calories more a day.

How Does A Low-Carb Diet Help Burn More Calories And Promote Weight Loss

A low-carb diet limits carbohydrates such as those found in grains, starchy vegetables and fruits, and emphasises on intake of foods high in protein and fat content. A low-carb diet is generally used for losing weight, along with preventing the development of other health risk factors like diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Your body uses carbohydrates as its main fuel source. Carbs are broken down into simple sugars during digestion. They are then absorbed into your bloodstream, where they are known as blood sugar. You have to choose low-carb foods so that the carbs do not spike your blood sugar levels instantly.

We list out some essential low-carb foods that you should include in your diet to lose weight:

1. Greek yogurt

Unsweetened yogurt is high in protein content and low in carbs. Moreover, it is high in fibre and low in calories; so if you are looking at losing weight, then yogurt is the perfect snack you'd need. Add nuts, seeds, or fruits to yogurt to make it interesting.

2. Almonds

A handful of almonds are said to offer sufficient amount of proteins and are super low on carbs. Research suggests that eating almonds regularly may help you lose weight. It is best to soak some almonds overnight and eat them first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

3. Cow's milk

Do not skip a glassful of milk every day. A light and healthier alternative to buffalo's milk is cow's milk that has high amount of protein and low amount of carbs along with other nutrients important for boosting weight loss.

4. Oats

Oats is considered one of the healthiest foods, which contains high-quality of fibre and almost 17 gram of protein, making it an excellent food to lose weight.

5. Tuna

The saltwater fish is one of the best sources of lean proteins, as it has zero carbohydrates and about 30 grams of proteins per 100 grams of serving.

Get your hands on low-carb foods and lose weight, the healthy way!