Love Red Sauce Pasta? Here Are 5 Different Recipes You Need To Try

Red sauce pasta never fails to impress.

Easy Pasta Recipes: Calling pasta lovers! Is your favourite pasta sauce the red one? Many of us truly savour pasta only when made in a tomato-based sauce. After all, it's the perfect combination of tangy, flavourful and satisfying! Since tomatoes are one of the most commonly used ingredients in Italian cuisine, there are many types of traditional 'red' sauces to choose from. What's more, one can also innovate with seasonings and veggies to come up with your own version of red pasta sauce. Check out the recipes below to get started:

Here Are 5 Yummy And Easy Red Sauce Pasta Recipes To Try:



1. Pasta In Arrabbiata Sauce

Arrabbiata is known to be a spicier sauce and is definitely a favourite! This one goes well with a variety of pasta: penne, fusilli, spaghetti, farfalle and others. Arrabbiata is a classic choice you cannot go wrong with. Here's the detailed recipe.

2. Pasta Con Pomodoro E Basilico

In Italian, "pomodoro" means tomato while "basilico" refers to basil. Thus, this pasta relies on the irresistible flavours of these two key ingredients. Simple yet wholesome, this red sauce can also be enjoyed with most of the common pasta types. Click here for the recipe.

3. Spaghetti Bolognese

Non-vegetarians, this classic spaghetti recipe is for you. In this dish, minced chicken or lamb is mixed with an amazing tomato-based sauce. If you want to make it authentically, you will need to add red wine to the base. Spaghetti Bolognese is the perfect choice for a weekend meal. Find the complete recipe here.

4. Gnocchi With Tomato Sauce

Vegetarians, if you also want an impressive red sauce dish, we've got your back. Instead of using regular store-bought pasta, why not prepare some gnocchi from scratch at home? It's not very hard. You can make it using everyday ingredients you will find in your kitchen. Gnocchi can be paired with different sauces, but begin with this easy tomato sauce. Here's the detailed recipe.

5. Desi Masala Macaroni

Now, if you're in the mood for some fusion food, you could opt for desi pasta. By definition, this is an experimental treat and hence has many versions. We recommend trying Indian-style Masala Macaroni for your next binge. Common Indian veggies and masalas are used to lend this pasta a unique flavour and texture. Find the full recipe here.



Which of these are you going to try first? Let us know in the comments below.