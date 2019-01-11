Lohri 2019: 6 Authentic Desi Recipes To Try This Festive Season

Highlights Food is central to celebrations of the harvest festival of Lohri Lohri 2019 falls on Sunday, January 13 Til ka ladoo, sarso ka saag with makai ki roti and more Lohri recipes

Lohri 2019 is a winter harvest festival celebrated on January 13 every year. The festival will be celebrated in several north Indian states on the coming Sunday. The festival is characterised by large community bonfires, get-togethers, dance and merry making, as well as eating a number of seasonal sweets and savouries. Lohri is a predominantly Punjabi festival, which has a great significance for Sikhs and Hindu Punjabis. From an agricultural standpoint, it marks the passing of the winter solstice. Lohri marks the end of the winter season and the beginning of longer days and shorter nights. The festival is celebrated on the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi and is an official restricted holiday in the state of Punjab in the Indian subcontinent. However, it is not a holiday in the Punjab state in Pakistan, although it is celebrated by Sikhs and Punjabis in Pakistan as well.

Food is central to Lohri celebrations as a number of winter Indian sweets including til ka ladoo, gajak and revari are consumed and distributed to neighbours, friends and families as 'prasad'. However, since the festival is a Punjabi one, there are a number of seasonal savoury foods that are also enjoyed on the festival. These include the flagship Punjabi vegetarian combo of sarso ka saag, with cornmeal flat bread or makki ki roti. We bring to you a list of these amazing Punjabi sweet and savoury recipes that you can enjoy on the occasion of Lohri 2019.

Here are 6 traditional and authentic Lohri 2019 recipes to try:

1. Sarso Ka Saag With Makai Ki Roti

This is a quintessential Punjabi dish that cannot be missed during this time of the year. Sarson or mustard greens are cooked and spiced with garlic, garam masala powder and treated to the warming winter concoction of ghee. It is served with makki ki roti slathered with some fresh homemade white butter. A treat to the senses and warming for the belly.

2. Till Ladoo

White sesame seeds are known to be incredibly warming in nature, which is why they are used in a number of festive sweet preparations, including til ladoo, barfi etc. Til ladoo is a compact round sweet that is crunchy and filling.

3. Til Ki Barfi

Til patti or til ki barfi is another Lohri special sweet that is enjoyed while warming oneself near the huge bonfire. The barfi contains khoya, sugar and ghee, all mixed together with the sesame seeds and flattened to make crunchy sweet snacks that can be enjoyed throughout winters.

4. Peanut Chikki

Moongfali ki patti or peanut chikki is another desi winter favourite that gives you an instant sugar rush and is incredibly satisfying, both as a sweet and as a snack.

5. Gur Ki Roti

Want to give your normal rotis a sweet twist this winter? Try this gur ki roti recipe, which is made by melting jaggery in milk and mixing it in with whole wheat flour dough, before it is rolled out into flat rounds and cooked on top of a griddle. It can be enjoyed with fresh creamed butter, plain yogurt, or even saag.

6. Pindi Chhole

Pindi chhole is a north Indian favourite made from chickpeas that are boiled and then a spicy masala is added to them. These are a must for any Punjabi festive meal, Lohri being no exception.

Lohri is a festival of new beginnings, and great food just adds flavour to the festive vibes.

Happy Lohri 2019!