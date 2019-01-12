Happy Lohri 2019: Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Lohri 2019: Wishes and images you can share with your friends and family.

Lohri, the Punjabi harvest festival, is here. A celebration of the winter crop season, Lohri is observed just a night before Makar Sankranti. Sun deity, surya, is also remembered on this day. The festival is mainly celebrated by the Hindu and the Sikh communities and a holy bonfire is lit, which signifies passing of the winter solstice. A bonfire is lit; popcorns, peanuts, rewari and gajak are distributed to all neighbours, friends and relatives. A feast, song and dance programme is arranged and everyone welcomes the good crop. Lohri holds special significance for the newly-married couple or the new-born child in the family as family members and relatives gather together to celebrate their first lohri. It is also traditional to eat "til rice" which is made by mixing jaggery, sesame seeds and rice on this day.



Here are Lohri wishes, images, wallpapers, quotes, status, SMS, messages, photos, pics, and greetings that you can share with your loved ones:



Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam,

Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam.

Happy Lohri !!

Happy Lohri 2019: May the festival bring abundance of joy in your life.

May the delicious taste of makke ki roti, sarson ka saag, the sweetness of gur and til bring lots of happiness and prosperity this festive season.

Happy Lohri!

Mittha gurh te vich mil geya til,

Udi patang te khil geya dil,

Har pal sukh te har vele shaanti,

Rabb kare sabda bhala...

Ral mil ke lohri manao! Happy lohri!

Happy Lohri 2019: May you have a shining year ahead!

Hoping this harvest season, smile light up faces of all your loved ones and you enjoy the festivities with a bang!

Happy Lohri!

Sundar mundariye, tera kaun vichara...

May this lohri bring lots of laughter and joy in your home.

Happy Lohri!

Wishing this harvest season brings happiness and prosperity to you and your family. Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2019: Wishes for your family and friends.

Sardi ki thar-tharahat mein,

Moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath,

Lohri mubaarak ho aapko,

Dosti aur rishton ki garmahat ke saath

Wishing you and your family a very happy lohri!



Sab nu Lohri diyaan lakh lakh vadaiyaan!

Happy lohri!

Happy Lohri 2019: A great day to rejoice with family!

Makki di roti te sarson da saag,

Fulle, rewari te gajak vi naal,

Nachde ne saare te vich baldi aag,

Dhol di awaaj te nachdi mutiyaar,

Mubaarak hove tussi sab nu lohri da tyohaar!

HAPPY LOHRI!

Happy Lohri: Time for balley balley with friends!

May the light of the holy pyre provide warmth to your loved ones and fill them with divine guidance this lohri. Happy Lohri to you all!

Balle Balle! Lohri is here, dhol bajao, nachcho gao!

Have a rocking time!

Happy Lohri!

Send this message to someone to wish them a Happy Lohri

Happy first lohri to your little one.

May the festival bring lots of happiness and joy into your lives!

Enjoy!

May warmth and light of the bonfire translate into your life.

Have a blessed lohri!

Lohri is here! Have a great year ahead!

Dance, eat and be merry, the

Lohri is the festival that celebrates a good crop!

Lohri 2019: A day to be celebrated together.

Happy Lohri Images: The festival is celebrated with peanuts, popcorn, jaggery

