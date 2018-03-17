Load Up On These Foods For A Bright And Perfect Smile

Regular oral care is an essential aspect of over-all well-being. It not only boosts your self-confidence, but also ensures a healthful body. Oral hygiene is described as the practice of keeping one's mouth clean and free of diseases and other health problems. One must ensure overall oral hygiene by looking after the teeth, gums and tongue. You can easily maintain a healthy and perfect smile just by correcting your diet. All you need to do is to add some foods that take care of your oral health, further preventing tooth decay, gum diseases, bad breath, et al.

We suggest some foods to load up on for a bright and perfect smile.

1. Apple

Apples are a great source of fibre that acts as a cleansing agent. It also contains malic acid that boosts your saliva production, hence removing bacteria from the mouth. So eat one apple every day.

2. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are abrasive in texture and therefore, they actually help in removing plaque and stains from your teeth. Moreover, omega-3 fatty acids present in walnuts and flaxseeds can also help in lowering the risk of gum diseases that can damage your teeth.

3. Add citrus fruits

The high amount of vitamin C found in oranges, berries and lemons help protect your mouth from bacterial infections.

4. Milk

Milk is a great source of calcium that fortifies your teeth. Also the protein casein may help reduce acid levels in the mouth, thereby decreasing gum corrosion.

Avoid sugar as they are known to be the real culprits of tooth decay. Go on and add healthy foods to your diet and ensure a healthy body.