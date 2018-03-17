Load Up On These Foods For A Bright And Perfect Smile

We suggest some foods to load up on for a bright and perfect smile.
1. Apple
Apples are a great source of fibre that acts as a cleansing agent. It also contains malic acid that boosts your saliva production, hence removing bacteria from the mouth. So eat one apple every day.
2. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds are abrasive in texture and therefore, they actually help in removing plaque and stains from your teeth. Moreover, omega-3 fatty acids present in walnuts and flaxseeds can also help in lowering the risk of gum diseases that can damage your teeth.
3. Add citrus fruits
The high amount of vitamin C found in oranges, berries and lemons help protect your mouth from bacterial infections.
4. Milk
Milk is a great source of calcium that fortifies your teeth. Also the protein casein may help reduce acid levels in the mouth, thereby decreasing gum corrosion.
Avoid sugar as they are known to be the real culprits of tooth decay. Go on and add healthy foods to your diet and ensure a healthy body.