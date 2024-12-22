LLB Students' Sweet Birthday Cake Surprise For Middle-Aged Classmates Wins Hearts

Internet users were moved by the students' gesture. (Photo Credit: Instagram/@radhika__mangal)

Celebrating birthdays during school or college days always felt so special, didn't it? From handing out sweets to singing songs and cutting the cake, these little traditions have given us some of our fondest memories. Let's face it, they'll always hold a soft spot in our hearts. Recently, a video surfaced capturing a similar vibe in a college setting. What made it stand out was that the birthday celebration wasn't for a young student but for two middle-aged men pursuing their LLB (Bachelor of Law). The touching video has since gone viral, winning over internet users and showing how pursuing your dreams doesn't have an age limit.

The now-viral video was shared by the Instagram page @radhika_mangal. In the clip, we see a classroom full of LLB students, with two middle-aged men seated among them. At one point, the students present a yellow-coloured cake to the men, which has "Happy Birthday Haridasan and Raman Uncle" written on it. The men look visibly shocked and overjoyed as the students begin singing for them. They then move to a table, cut the cake together, and share it with everyone. The caption of the post reads, "The best part of unitary LLB is that we are blessed with senior friends," while the text in the video says, "POV: LLB doesn't have an age limit."

Internet users were deeply moved by the students' heartfelt gesture and the determination of the middle-aged men to pursue their studies at this stage of life. Since its upload, the video has garnered over 5 million views and thousands of likes. One user commented, "The way the uncle with the chashma looked confused, and the boy patted his head as if he were his friend - oh God, I burst into tears." Another wrote, "This is so sweet and overwhelming."

A third person remarked, "The best part of LLB is that it doesn't have an age limit, and it strengthens friendships between people of all ages." A fourth added, "This is the beauty of studying law," while a fifth said, "Our future judiciary is in the right hands." Another comment read, "It's heartwarming to see the roots of Indian education; age is just a number." Yet another user summed it up by saying, "This much positivity truly made my day."

