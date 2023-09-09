Like Your Food Creamy? Make Homemade Eggless Mayonnaise With This Easy Recipe

Mayonnaise can be used in various dishes. Photo Credit: iStock

Mayonnaise is a versatile condiment that pairs well with sandwiches, salads, fries, and more. Plus, you have the flexibility to customise it to your taste preferences. What if we told you that you can make your own mayonnaise at home, that too, easily! With this simple homemade eggless mayonnaise recipe, you can enjoy the creamy goodness of mayo without the need for eggs. Mayonnaise, the creamy condiment loved by many, often contains eggs. But if you're vegan, have an egg allergy, or simply prefer to skip the eggs in your diet, you can still enjoy the luscious goodness of mayonnaise with a homemade eggless version.

Also Read: 13 Best Mayonnaise Recipes | Easy Mayonnaise Recipes

Why Homemade Eggless Mayonnaise?

Why homemade eggless mayo is worth trying? Firstly, it's incredibly easy to make, and you have control over the ingredients, ensuring a healthier and fresher alternative to store-bought versions. Secondly, most store-bought mayonnaise packs contain eggs, so if you don't eat eggs, it is always better to make one without eggs. The recipe was shared by Recipe Developer Aruna Vijay on her Instagram handle 'aruna_vijay_masterchef'.

Also Read: Chilli Mayo With Veggies Recipe

How To Make Eggless Mayonnaise I Homemade Eggless Mayonnaise Recipe

Take chilled neutral oil, chilled milk (can also use soy or almond milk), sugar, salt to taste, pepper and vinegar. Blend everything together in a mixer grinder till you get thick creamy mayonnaise. This is the classic mayonnaise recipe. Aruna Vijay also shared recipes for Athana Nu Mayo and Achari Mayo. To make Athana Nu Mayo, simply blend the classic mayo with chopped green chilli pickle. And to make Achari Mayo, all you need to do is blend the classic mayonnaise with pickle masala. Easy, right?

Watch the complete recipe video here:

So, next time you want to make your dishes creamier but without eggs, whip up a large batch of homemade mayonnaise and save it for later use too.

