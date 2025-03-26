A Nutritionist-Approved Garlic Mayonnaise Recipe That's Creamy & Healthy!

Garlic mayonnaise is a popular condiment that enhances the taste of food items like sandwiches, burgers, grilled vegetables and fried fish. While it is readily available in stores, the homemade version is tastier, healthier and can be prepared in minutes. Most commercial garlic mayonnaise contains more than just garlic – it often includes refined vegetable oils, artificial preservatives, emulsifiers and thickeners that may be harmful to health. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a quick and easy alternative to store-bought garlic mayonnaise.

Here's how to make it:

1. Soak cashews in hot water for 2 hours.

2. Blend them with 2 cloves of garlic, 1 tsp fresh lemon juice, salt, pepper and a little water until you reach your desired consistency.

3. If the mixture is too runny, heat it gently in a pan to thicken.

4. Store in the fridge and use within 4 days.

Tip: You can add a pinch of mustard powder for extra depth of flavour.

Garlic mayonnaise can be used as a spread on whole wheat toast, wraps, sandwiches and burgers. It also works well as a salad dressing for greens or as a dip for fries and wedges.

In her previous Instagram post, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared step-by-step instructions to make almond milk at home.

1. Soak 20 organic almonds overnight and peel them in the morning.

2. Blend the peeled almonds with 50 ml of water to form a paste, then add 900 ml of water and blend again.

3. Strain through a muslin cloth 2-3 times until no residue remains.

4. Boil for 2-3 minutes until bubbles appear, then let it cool.

5. Store in the fridge for up to 3 days.

This is the best way to make fresh, preservative-free and chemical-free garlic mayo.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.