'Less-Crunchy Chips For Women', Indra Nooyi's Comments Create Chatter On Twitter

Do women prefer less-crunchy, no-mess chips? Ones that don't stick to your fingers and can be packed conveniently in a handbag? That's the debate PepsiCo CEO, Indra Nooyi's comments sparked off recently.

In an interview given to a popular podcast, Nooyi said that the brand may be considering coming up with a 'less-crunchy' version of their popular snack Doritos as 'women don't like to crunch too much in public'. She suggested that the company was looking to launch a 'bunch of them soon'.

The interview was posted last week and quickly created quite a debate online about whether there is a need to create snacks which target women specifically.

Here's an excerpt from the chat on Freakonomics where the interviewer Stephen Dubner is heard asking Indra Nooyi how men and women eat chips differently.

Noori says that when men eat chips they lick their fingers with 'great glee', she added that "women I think would love to do the same, but they don't. They don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And, you know, they don't lick their fingers generously and they don't like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth."

The idea of a Lady Doritos didn't go down well on Twitter.

Lady Doritos is my stage name. — Dana Piccoli (@DanaPiccoli) February 6, 2018

My generation marched so future generations of women could enjoy Lady Doritos. — Stacey Garratt (@staceygarratt) February 5, 2018

“They (women) don't like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don't lick their fingers generously...” Oh god. My whole life as a loudly crunching, finger-licking fugitive is crashing all around me :( @IndraNooyihttps://t.co/JKrH8gVUg8 — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) February 3, 2018



There were those who supported Nooyi's comments suggesting that she was only bringing out how women feel its not socially acceptable to enjoy a crunchy food item in public.

Because if we’d happened to pull a different quote/headline from this same interview, it easily could’ve been billed solely as an empowering profile of a woman of color working as the CEO of a major corporation. — Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) February 5, 2018

PepsiCo came back with a few tweets of its own to counter the blowback claiming there was no plan to come up with 'lady' version of Doritos.