Lemon Water For Weight Loss: 4 Reasons How It Helps Shed Kilos

If you are trying to lose weight or are remotely aware of the world of health and fitness, you would know how popular a beverage lemon water is. The pectin fibres present in lemon slow down the digestion of sugars and starches, and improve gut health. Drinking lemon water right in the morning can give your body a perfect antioxidant boost. Lemon is loaded with the goodness of Vitamin C. According to several studies, consuming lemon water right at the start of the day may help reduce the risk of kidney stone formation. "Mixed with hot water, lemon juice can relieve heartburn, nausea, acid indigestion, and stomach aches. It may also have an antiparasitic effect", notes the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House.

One of the biggest reasons behind its popularity is its ability to help one lose some quick kilos.

Here's how lemon water helps lose weight:



1. Boosts metabolism: It is said that the best time to consume lemon water are mornings. Mornings are said to be the best time to put in all effort to lose weight as at this time your metabolism is at its peak. A glass of lukewarm water with few drops of lemon can boost the body's metabolism to a great extent by enhancing mitochondrial function and inducing thermogenesis.

2. Low calorie beverage: lemon water is very low on calorie count. If you squeeze the juice from half a lemon into water, each glass of lemon water will contain just six calories. Replace all sugary and fattening drinks and sodas with this low-cal, nutritious beverage and see the results for yourself.

3. Keeps you satiated: Drinking weight loss multiple times through the day help promote satiety and fullness, while keeping your calorie intake very low. This is one of the reasons why most nutritionist suggest including lemon water as part of the weight loss regimen. When you are full, you would binge less and thereby manage your weight better.

4. Promotes digestion: The acidic composition of lemon juice helps flush out unwanted materials and toxins from your body. Lemon water also encourages the liver to produce more bile which further helps in digestion and detoxification. A good digestion is closely tied to weight loss. A poor digestion would mean that the nutrients from the food are not being optimally utilised, which can severely affect our body's metabolism.



Pro tip: To make most of lemon water's weight loss ability it is advised you include no sugar in the concoction. Although, you can mix a tablespoon of honey to the beverage Honey is a powerhouse of antioxidants which can help boost your immunity.



