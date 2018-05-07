Laughing May Help You Burn Belly Fat And 5 Other Benefits; Try These Foods That May Help Too!

According to the study published in the journal Obesity, a big belly laugh uses about the same energy as walking more than half a mile. Laughing makes the heart beat faster and works many different muscles. Laughing is known as the best medicine; it sure isn't called one for no reason. Laughter is known to strengthen immunity system, boost mood, diminish pain and also help you lose weight. And no wonder it also helps form stronger bonds. World Laughter Day is also celebrated worldwide on the first Sunday of May every year.

Laughter sure has the power to heal and repair and enhance over health- both physically and mentally. Here are some more benefits that laughter has to offer other than just losing weight.

1. It may help lower blood pressure

Laughter is suggested to be heart-healthy as it helps lower the systolic blood pressure. Lowered blood pressure further reduces the risk of developing heart diseases.

2. May boost immune system

People who tend to laugh regularly have increased levels of T-cells that are known to help protect the body from infections.

3. May help you live longer

According to a study published in the Psychosomatic Medicine, women with a strong sense of humour were found to live longer in spite of illness. Laughter helps keep the overall stress and anxiety at bay, which automatically will make your life a lot longer.

4. May tone your tummy

A study in the journal Obesity measured the number of calories expended by 45 adults as they watched different television programmes. Bouts of laughter when watching the funny film used up to 20 percent more energy than at rest. This would mean that 10 to 15 minutes of laughter a day could increase total energy expenditure by 40 to 170 kilojoules or burn off between 10 and 40 calories.

5. May help blood metabolism

Laughter is said to reduce the levels of stress hormone known as cortisol that lowers the metabolism rate and stores fat in the mid-section. Laughter tends to improve your metabolism naturally, which influences your body to burn more calories and lose weight.

If you wish to burn your belly fat, we suggest some foods that may help.

1. Ajwain seeds

Boil a spoon of ajwain seeds in a litre of water and sip on it through the day to burn belly fat.

2. Moong dal

Moong dal is known to contain various nutrients, which include vitamin A, B and C and many minerals like calcium, potassium and iron, all of which are known to keep you healthy and fit.

3. Lauki or bottle gourd

Rich in fibre and water content, this magic vegetable can help you deal with insomnia and digestive troubles. So include lauki in your daily diet.

4. Dalia

Dalia is known to be high in protein and fibre content that keeps you fuller for longer. This will avoid any hunger pangs and unnecessary cravings.