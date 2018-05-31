Lack Of Vitamin D May Harm The Foetus; Know The Natural Sources Of The Sunshine Vitamin

The researchers also noted that a few studies have shown that women who have higher levels of vitamin D before undergoing in vitro fertilisation have higher pregnancy rates as compared to those with lower levels. However, little research has been done on pregnancy rates and pregnancy loss in attempting to conceive without assisted reproductive technologies.
Women who had sufficient pre-conception vitamin D concentrations were 10 percent more likely to become pregnant and 15 percent more likely to have a live birth, compared to those with insufficient concentrations of the vitamin.
Among women who became pregnant, every 10 nanograms per millilitre increase in pre-conception vitamin D was associated with a 12 percent lower risk of pregnancy loss. Vitamin D levels in the eighth week of pregnancy were not linked to pregnancy loss.
Here are a few natural sources of vitamin D:
- Dairy products
- Mushrooms
- Sunlight
- Fish
- Eggs
Make sure you consult a doctor before switching to these foods.