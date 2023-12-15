Make Your Kitchen Handles And Knobs Shine! 4 Effortless Ways To Clean Them

Tips to clean kitchen handles and knobs. (Image Credit: iStock)

Working in the kitchen is like juggling balls in the air. One minute, you're pouring water into a pan, and the other minute, your microwave timer goes off, and the next minute, you're hunting for a specific bowl in your cabinet. While most of us are able to ace these tasks, the one that we find the most challenging is cleaning the kitchen. There is a certain amount of patience you need for this. Kitchen handles and knobs in particular get dirty quite easily as we keep opening the cabinets to look for something or another. This can transfer grease and food residue from our hands to them. And quite honestly, it's not a very pleasant sight. After all, who likes to touch greasy handles? If you're looking for solutions to clean them, here are some useful tips that will make them shine as bright as new.

Also Read: Kitchen Tips: Use These 4 Easy Tips To Clean Your Greasy Exhaust Fan

Kitchen Tips: Here Are 4 Tips For Cleaning Your Kitchen Handles And Knobs:

1. Use hot water and soap:

When in doubt, simply use good old soap and water. You can use any regular dishwashing soap for this purpose. Make sure that the water that you are using is hot or at least lukewarm. This is because it helps remove the grease easily, which cold water won't be able to do. Add water and a few drops of the soap to a mug. Mix well and soak a kitchen sponge in it. Now gently start rubbing the kitchen handle or knob until the grease goes away. Wipe it with a wet cloth, and it'll look as good as new.

2. Use baking soda:

Baking soda is quite commonly used for cleaning purposes. Since it is a mild alkali, it helps remove dirt and grease easily. To use it, mix a teaspoon of it with a few drops of water. The idea here is to make a baking soda paste, so ensure that it doesn't become too watery. First, clean the kitchen handle or knob with a wet cloth, and then apply this paste all over it. Let it sit for some time before cleaning it again with a cloth. The results are quite remarkable.

3. Make DIY vinegar solution:

Vinegar is something that we all have in our kitchens. Its acidic properties make it an excellent cleaner and disinfectant. Make the cleaning process fun by preparing a DIY vinegar spray. Mix some white vinegar with water and transfer it to a spray bottle. Clean the handle or knob, and then spray it all over. However, if you do not have a spray bottle, you can also simply mix it in a mug and then use a kitchen sponge to rub them. Either way, this ingredient works quite well.

Also Read: Kitchen Tips: Use These 5 Easy Tips To Clean Your Stainless Steel Sink

4. Use lemon juice:

Another popular cleaning agent is lemon juice. Thanks to its high citrus content, it works exceptionally well to remove grease and dirt. Mix a few drops of it with water and rub it over the kitchen or knob. Make sure to clean it with a wet cloth before doing so. Allow it to stay for a few minutes, and then wipe again. You can also rub the lemon peels directly over them. Both of these methods will leave them looking sparkling clean and will also leave a pleasant odour behind.

With our tips and tricks, you can clean your dirty kitchen handles and knobs with ease. Do not forget to share your experience with us in the comments below. For more such interesting kitchen tips, keep coming back to our website.