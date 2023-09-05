Kitchen Survival 101: 5 Life-Saving Tips To Prevent Kitchen Hazards

Kitchen work can be made safer with these tips. Photo Credit: iStock

The kitchen is the cornerstone of a house. At least three meals are prepared, and a lot of time is spent doing endless chores in the kitchen. The bustling space is also full of landmines of accidents. Fires, spills, cuts - these and more hazards are waiting to happen if we are not careful enough. The good news is that with a few simple safety measures, you can keep kitchen mishaps at bay and enjoy your kitchen time. Take a look at five common kitchen hazards and some easy and practical ways to avoid them.

Section 1: How To Prevent Kitchen Fires

The thought of a kitchen fire can be intimidating but fear not - a few precautions can help you cook with confidence.

1. Unplug electric appliances as soon as you stop using them to reduce the risk of electrical fires.

2. Use appropriate cookware for microwave and induction cooktops.

3. Never leave food unattended while it's cooking. Set an alarm if required.

4. In case of a grease fire, don't use water. It will only flare it up. A better way to put it out is by throwing salt or baking soda to cut off the oxygen supply.

5. Install a smoke detector near your kitchen to stay alert.

6. Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling jewellery that could easily catch fire.

Section 2: How To Avoid Burns

Hot oil, water, or steam accidents are a common occurrence. Follow these tips to avoid them:

1. Make sure to move the pot handles inward so that you accidentally don't touch them and risk knocking them over.

2. When lifting pot lids, keep your face away from steam to avoid steam burns, which can also harm your eyes.

3. Don't open the oven while standing directly in front of it; heat escaping from inside can cause burns.

4. Allow hot dishes to cool for a moment before removing them from the stove.

5. Wear an apron and maintain a safe distance from hot oil, especially when frying.

Section 3: How To Avoid Slips And Falls

Spills are a common kitchen accident, and they can lead to painful slips and falls. Here's how to stay upright.

1. Immediately clean up any spills to prevent accidents.

2. Use nonslip mats or rugs in areas prone to moisture, like near the sink or dishwasher.

3. Be cautious when walking on wet kitchen floors and avoid rushing.

4. Keep kitchen towels and cloths within easy reach to wipe up spills promptly.

Keep your kitchen dry and clean to prevent accidents.

Section 4: How To Prevent Cuts

Chopping veggies is a fundamental cooking skill, but it can lead to unexpected cuts if not done properly. Keep these pointers in mind:

1. Keep your knives sharp to chop your vegetables quickly and efficiently.

2. When chopping, use your knuckles as a guide instead of your fingers; curl them slightly inward to protect them.

3. To minimize onion-induced tears, soak them in water for half an hour before chopping.

4. Never use your palm as a makeshift cutting board - it's a recipe for disaster.

Section 5: How To Practice Food Safety

Food safety is paramount in the kitchen. Following these guidelines will help you avoid foodborne illnesses:

1. It's important to wash your hands thoroughly before and after handling food, especially raw meats.

2. Keep raw meats separate from ready-to-eat foods to prevent cross-contamination.

3. Use a food thermometer to ensure that meats are cooked to the recommended internal temperature.

4. Store perishable foods in the refrigerator to avoid spoilage.

5. Be mindful of food expiration dates and practice the "first in, first out" rule to use older items before newer ones.

Prevention is better than cure. These precautionary measures will keep you safe and happy in your kitchen.

