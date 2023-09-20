King Charles Bans Queen's Favourite French Delicacy From Being Served On His Visit

King Charles is visiting France with Queen Camilla.Photo: Instagram/theroyalfamily

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on a three-day visit to France. The King arrives in Paris on Wednesday and will spend two days there before heading to Bordeaux, reports suggest. A state banquet will be hosted at the Chateau de Versailles on Wednesday, with some of the finest foods and dishes served to the British royals. However, as per a senior French official, King Charles has banned a French delicacy from being served during his visit. Foie Gras with truffles was the dish enjoyed by the late Queen Elizabeth II - which reports now suggest has been banned from being served at the official residences.

Laurent Stefanini, former head of protocol of the French Republic told Express UK that the late Queen was quite fond of foie gras with truffles. "We felt somewhat obliged, as a sort of gastronomic symbol, to serve her some," he said. However, King Charles has now asked for it not to be served, even though it was one of the Queen's French favourites.

Also Read:Royal Family Releases Special Quiche Recipe To Mark King Charles' Coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be in France for three days.

As per Daily Mail, the reason for this could be that the preparation of Foie Gras is considered quite cruel as it is made by force-feeding ducks or geese till their liver becomes swollen. The report stated that the menu, instead, will focus on these dishes:

1. Blue Lobster Crab with fresh almonds and peppermint veil, created by three-Michelin starred chef Anne Sophie-PC

2. Bresse Chicken with corn and a Porcini mushroom gratin, by chef Yannick Alleno, and

3. Isfahan Persian macaroon, a signature pudding by chef Pierre Herme with rose water, raspberries and Lychees

Further, a special British blue cheese has also been placed on the menu in honour of the British royals visit. The Stitchelton cheese is one of the world's top five cheeses, as per chef Anne Sophie-PC. "I love this cheese. I think it's a beauty. It's very English, you only find it there," Pic told Reuters.