Kids With Lesser Aerobic Fitness As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; 3 Foods To Cut Belly Fat

In a recent study, published in the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, it was found that obese kids, or those who engage in lesser aerobic exercises, are as smart as their leaner peers. The study led by researchers from the University of Eastern Finland analysed associations of fitness, motor competence and adiposity with cognition. As per the researchers, the study showed that children with different levels of aerobic fitness or body fat percentage did not differ in cognition.



The study had 371 participants, who were 6-8-years old. As per the findings of the study, boys who engaged in more aerobic exercises at the baseline of the study had poorer cognition during the two-year follow-up, in comparison to those with lower fitness. Apart from this, a small increase in the cognitive skills was observed in boys who had better motor skills. However, "it is important to remember that these results do not necessarily reflect a casual relation between motor skills and cognition," said Eero Haapala, Postdoctoral Researcher from the varsity.



"Boys with poorer motor and cognitive skills caught up with their more skilful peers during the two-year follow-up," Haapala added. Even though the study suggests that motor skills and cognition are associated with one another in boys, it would be too early to claim that motor skills boost cognition.



Here's A List Of 3 Foods That May Help Cut Belly Fat:



Oats



Oats are an excellent source of fibre that can help you in shedding extra kilos. It serves as a perfect breakfast option and gives a boost to the body's metabolism. The soluble fibre present in oats is known to reduce belly fat.



Lemon



Lemon is one ingredient that can do wonders for your overall health. Its high vitamin C content can help boost body's immunity. Its diuretic properties detoxify the body and help in burning body fat.



Moong Dal



Loaded with the goodness of vitamin A, B, C, and E, moong dal acts an excellent weight loss food that can up the body's metabolism to a great extent, further leading to fat loss.

So, make few tweaks in your kid's diet and watch out the results!