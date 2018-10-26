Ketogenic Diet For Weight Loss: 3 Delicious Low Carb Keto-Friendly Breakfast Ideas To Try

Highlights Ketogenic diet for weight loss has become wildly popular Ketogenic diet makes your body burn fat instead of carbs for energy Egg muffins are easy to put together and high in fats and proteins

Ketogenic diet for weight loss has become wildly popular, with millions of people and health 'influencers' around the world endorsing it for its purported results and benefits. The diet is based on the concept of replacing carbohydrates from the daily meals with as much high-fat and high-protein foods as one can. Typically, a person following ketogenic diet must be deriving 70 to 75 percent of their energy from fats, about 10 to 20 percent from proteins and the least amount of calories from carbohydrates. So it is basically a low carbohydrate diet, which changes the body in a way that it starts depending on burning fat instead of carbohydrates for energy. Originally devised for patients of epileptic seizures, the ketogenic diet now has a lot more takers, including people watching their weight and wanting to slim down. It works for weight loss because it makes the body shift to burning fat for energy, leading to major loss of inches.

So ketogenic diet is essentially a diet that makes you consume more fats (in order to burn more fats). It also works by promoting satiety, as fats and proteins are two of the most filling nutrients. The diet alters your metabolism by making your body derive energy from fat metabolites instead of from glucose. This state is called ketosis and is triggered by eating keto-friendly meals. So meals for people following the ketogenic diet are rich in healthy fats like ghee and olive oil, moderately rich in proteins and very low on carbohydrates like breads and pastas. These 'fat-first' meals can be tricky to prepare as people are often confused as to what to include and what to omit. However, a recent study published in The Lancet has said that plant-based sources of fat and proteins are healthier to consume than protein and fat-rich foods derived from animals.

Here are 3 high fat and high protein keto-friendly breakfast ideas for you to try out:

1. Egg Muffins

They are low in carbohydrates and high in fat (from the yolk) and protein (from the whites). They're also easy to prepare and don't take a lot of ingredients to put together. All you have to do is to whisk eggs (with the yolk) along with seasonings of your choice and pour the mixture in your muffin tins and bake them. You can even add some shredded cheese to the mixture for good measure.

2. Keto-Friendly Pancakes

Pancakes are much-loved for breakfast around the world and to make them keto-friendly all you have to do is replace the grain flours with protein-rich almond flour. The nut flour tasted a bit different from regular flour, but you can easily get used to the taste. Add fruits and berries of your choice to the pancakes and voila, you have yourself a delicious and keto-friendly filling breakfast. Additionally, replace the butter in your pancake mix with coconut oil and even grease your pan with coconut oil to give yourself a good dose of healthy fats.

3. Coconut Chia Pudding

All you need, to put together this 'fat first' breakfast pudding is some chia seeds, full fat coconut milk and honey or a natural sweetener of your choice. Mix the chia seeds with the coconut milk and honey and refrigerate the pudding overnight, to let the seeds gel over properly. Chia seeds are rich in protein and the coconut milk gives you the fatty kick you need. Top the pudding with some coconut oil and fresh fruits before eating. You can even add some pumpkin or sunflower or sesame seeds to the pudding to add a slight crunch.

Ketogenic diet alters your body's metabolism in a major way and you must consult a certified nutritionist or dietitian before trying the diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.