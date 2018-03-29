Just One High-Fat Meal May Increase The Risk Of Heart Disease; Switch To These Foods Instead!

According to a study published in the Journal Laboratory Investigation, just one high fat meal can pave way for developing a heart disease. According to the researchers, a single high-fat milkshake, with a fat and calorie content similar to some enticing restaurant fare, can quickly transform our healthy red blood cells into small, spiky cells that may wreak havoc inside our blood vessels and help set the perfect stage for cardiovascular diseases.

The study in ten young men was the first to look specifically at the red blood cells, the most abundant cell in our blood. Red blood cells are known for carrying oxygen and are flexible so they flow through blood vessel essentially unnoticed. According to the researchers, who conducted the study, just four hours after consuming a milkshake made with whole milk, heavy whipping cream and ice cream, healthy young men also had blood vessels less able to relax and an immune response similar to one provoked by an infection.

Move over unhealthy foods and switch to healthy and nutritional foods that will help you in the longer run. We suggest some foods that are as tasty and nutritious for your body.

1. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is said to have twice the protein of regular yogurt. This amazingly delicious food can blend into smoothies, puddings or just about anything. Choose low-fat and plain varieties of Greek yogurt to ensure a healthy you.

2. Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein that can keep you fuller for longer. Grab a hard-boiled egg for breakfast daily; or just make omelette or scrambled egg if you love variety. Go ahead and add all the goodness in to your diet.

3. Whole grain breads

If you are in love with your breads, just switch to the whole grain ones for better health. These breads do not only make nutritious foods but also ensure to keep your body going. Do read the labels before you buy one for yourself.

4. Nuts

Add the goodness of nuts in to your bowl of oats, cereals, puddings and all things good. The crunchy goodies contain protein, good fat and fibre that are three dietary components that will keep you satiated.