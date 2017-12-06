It’s Time For Food And Wine Extravaganza In Mumbai From December 8

Highlights The event is slated to feature some of the finest products and services UpperCrust is the platform for budding foodie enterprises The event starts from 8th December, 2017

Mumbaikars, if you are looking at planning your upcoming weekend, UpperCrust Food & Wine Show is the right event for you. Several of the finest foods and beverages will be on display at the UpperCrust Food & Wine Show, to be held at the World Trade Center in Mumbai, starting 8th December. The three-day food and wine extravaganza, which is in its 15th year now, is expecting over 1,40,000 visitors, while showcasing the best in business with about 150 exhibitors."We are happy and proud to have put India on the world culinary scape. If you love food - eating, cooking and entertaining, you just can't afford to miss out on the show." said Farzana Contractor, the publisher and editor of UpperCrust food magazine and the show's curator, in a report in PTI.The event is slated to feature some of the finest products and services- from the food and beverage, and kitchen appliance industry, by market leaders and renowned brands of the world- together under one roof.UpperCrust is the platform for budding foodie enterprises, as per the organisers. The show will also present the city's top chefs in the live kitchen- the master classes where they will display their culinary skills and share their recipes, and dishes from a variety of cuisines.The event also aims at bringing together the country's finest vintners and distillers, the biggest names in the gourmet food and cuisine industry, internationally renowned chefs, leading restaurateurs, critics and celebrities known for discerning taste buds and cooking abilities.With Inputs from PTI