International Yoga Day 2018: What Is The Best Time Of The Day To Practise Yoga?

Here are some benefits of practicing yoga first thing in the morning:

We are celebrating the International Yoga Day today. The country commemorates this day on 21 June every year to spread awareness about how yoga is an important physical, mental and spiritual practice that each and every one should practice. We talk so much about yoga and its physical and mental health benefits; however, we are barely aware of what's the best time to practice the form. Although yoga is a holistic practice that can benefit you at any time of the day, but it is believed that if you practice it in the morning (sunrise), it can be quite helpful.

1. Helps kick-start your metabolism

Yoga is known to boost your metabolism and maintain steady blood sugar levels. In fact, according to studies, yoga can be more effective than vigorous exercises in stimulating the metabolism, promoting better digestion.

2. Best time to connect with yourself

Doing yoga in the morning provides time to mindfully connect with your higher self before the chaos of the day unfolds. Practicing yoga teaches you to control your mind to focus on your breath and movement. You may realise you may not have a negative influence on you anymore.

3. Yoga in the morning helps boost your mood and mental sharpness

Morning yoga may be a natural remedy for lessening the effects of anxiety and stress triggers during the day. It is responsible for modulating the body's stress-response systems by reducing your heart rate variability, further calming the body and mind.

4. Best for digestion

Traditional yoga is said to have the best effects on an empty stomach. An empty stomach would allow the body to expend more energy on the poses than digesting the food you ate last night. Ideally one should practice before breakfast or have a small serving of fruits an hour before you start your practice.

The day is divided into four parts in the yogic science: Brahma Muhurta, Sunrise, Noon and Sunset. Ideally Brahma Muhurta is the perfect time to practice yoga. However, we are all leading a busy life and barely find any time for engaging in physical activities; which is why yoga also suggests that if you looking at physical well-being and do not have enough time, practice yoga whenever you get time to do so, whether it is sunrise or sunset. It is important to be physically active.

Practice yoga at any time, but also ensure eating healthy food to keep fit. Here are foods that may help support your yoga practice:

Dark leafy greens Quinoa Porridge Berries Lentils Tofu Nut butters Fresh fruits Lemon and water Vegetables

Happy International Yoga Day 2018!