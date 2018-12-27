Including Buckwheat (Or Kuttu) To Your Diet May Help Manage Diabetes, Here's How

India's love affair with buckwheat, or kuttu, is rather a celebrated one. It is used widely during festive preparations of Navratri. Nowadays, restaurants and health cafes have even started using the power ingredient to dish up interesting treats. Buckwheat is an Asian plant of the dock family, which produces starchy seeds. Buckwheat can be cooked like any cereal, while providing a number of health benefits. Buckwheat packs most essential amino acids, making it a nice plant-based source of protein. It is also enriched with minerals like phosphorous and magnesium. Consuming buckwheat may also do wonders for your heart health as it comes loaded with healthy flavonoids that are known to strengthen capillaries and improve blood flow. The gluten-free pseudo-cereal is also good for the gut health. Another prominent health benefit of buckwheat is its ability to manage healthy blood sugar levels.

Diabetes is emerging to be one of the most common health conditions that is currently afflicting millions across globe. If the findings of a latest study are to be believed, by the year 2030, about 98 million Indians would be diabetic. If diabetes is not controlled or managed well, it can also lead to kidney and heart complications. Your diet forms a crucial component of diabetes management. Buckwheat, or kuttu, has many nutritional benefits that could help check blood sugar fluctuations.

Diabetes Management:

Here are some benefits of Buckwheat for Diabetes:

• Buckwheat is rich in both insoluble and soluble fibre, which is very helpful in maintaining blood sugar levels. Fibres take long to break down and digest; this gives your system the time to process sugar slowly and prevents spikes.

• According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "the grain contains slow-release carbohydrates that help maintain steady blood sugar levels. It is abundant in magnesium and manganese, both of which are necessary for carbohydrate metabolism.

• Buckwheat has a low GI ranging between 49-51. Carbohydrates with low GI value (55 or less) are digested, absorbed slowly, causing gradual increase in blood sugar levels. Buckwheat also contains soluble carbs like fagopyritols, which may have some antidiabetic effects.

How to cook buckwheat for healthy diabetes management:

As mentioned earlier, you can use kuttu just as you use or cook any cereal. Swap your regular rotis and pooris with buckwheat rotis and poori. You can also use them to make pancakes and top it with veggies and a cube of feta cheese. Here's a quick recipe.

Include this healthy superfood in your diet and see the impact yourself.

