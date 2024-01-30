How To Store Sweet Corn To Maintain Its Sweetness For Up To One Year

Tips to store sweet corn. (Image Credit: Istock)

Sweet corn makes its way into our food in several different forms. It is used as a topping for pizzas, pasta, and toast and is added to soups as well. Its vibrant yellow colour, crunchy texture, and sweet flavour can instantly transform any dish. However, a common problem that people face while using sweet corn is how to store it. If not stored properly, it can easily lose its colour and flavour. For you to store it well, you must also buy the freshest corn available in the market. Ready-made canned packages may look like a convenient option, but they are not the best for enhancing taste. You must always buy sweet corn on the knob for the best results. Here, we'll take you through some pointers on how to store sweet corn for up to one year. But first, let's see how to pick the freshest one.

Also Read: Watch: How To Make Crispy Sweet Corn Pakoda For Your Evening Tea

How To Pick Good/Fresh Sweet Corn: Follow These Tips

1. Check the husk

The husk of corn is the best indicator to determine its freshness. By this, we don't mean to peel down its husk to check. Instead, you must give it an inspection from the outside without peeling it. A good corn will have a bright green husk that is tightly wrapped around the cob.

2. Feel the kernels

To feel the kernels of the corn, simply hold it in your hand and use your fingers to feel the texture. You can gently squeeze it as well. The kernels should feel plump and intact, not soggy and mushy. If the latter is the case, then that's a sign that the corn is not fresh, and you must avoid buying it.

3. Smell the corn

You can also try smelling the corn to figure out how fresh it is. Fresh corn will have a naturally sweet smell to it. If you smell any other harsh smell other than this, that indicates it is not fresh. After all, the reason we buy fresh corn is for sweetness, and if that's missing, then there's no point in buying it.

Here Are Some Easy Tips To Store Sweet Corn So That It Lasts Longer:

1. Try to consume it immediately

It's best to consume corn the day you buy it. However, if you're unable to do so, make sure not to remove its husk. This way, it'll stay fresh for longer and won't lose its sweetness. Removing the husk of the corn can make it go bad quicker than you expected. Also, remember not to wash it as well.

2. Refrigerate it

If you have already cooked the corn, then it is best to store it in the refrigerator. Just transfer the corn to an airtight container or plastic wrap and store it in the bottom shelf of your fridge. Your corn can stay fresh for up to four to five days at maximum this way.

3. Freeze it

If you wish to store corn for a longer time, consider storing it in a freezer. Before doing so, you must remove them from the knob, blanch them, and then store them in an airtight container. If you skip the blanching step, your corn will lose its yellow colour and sweet flavour.

Also Read: How To Make Restaurant-Style Chicken Sweet Corn Soup At Home

With these expert tips, you'll have no trouble keeping your sweet corn fresh and sweet. Let us know how these tips work for you in the comments below.