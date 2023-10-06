How To Make Whipped Cream: 7 Simple Tips For Perfect Results

Whipped cream makes desserts better.

If there's one thing that can transform a dessert from ordinary to extraordinary, it's a dollop of luscious, homemade whipped cream. Velvety, airy, and oh-so-delicious, whipped cream gives our homemade bakes an instant uplift. Not just cakes, but other desserts like a mousse or tart could use a topping of this creamy deliciousness. Almost every cake recipe requires to whip it; however, achieving that perfect whipped cream can be a bit tricky if you don't know the right way to go about it. Do you also struggle to get a nice whipped cream in a single go? Keep these tips handy for your next attempt.

Here Are 7 Tips To Make Perfect Whipped Cream Every Time:

1. Use The Right Cream

Heavy whipping cream is the best choice for achieving that dreamy creamy texture. Since heavy cream has a higher fat content, it creates a stable and rich cream that we all love and desire. Whenever you go shopping for it, remember to pick only the 'heavy' one.

2. Chill Everything In Advance

Cold cream whips up faster and holds its shape better. And not just cream, the mixing bowl, the beaters and even the whisk work better if they are pre-chilled. Pop them all in the fridge for about 15-30 minutes before you start making the whipped cream.

3. The Right Tools Give Better Results

You need a few essential tools for whipped cream. An electric mixer with beaters or a stand mixer is your best bet. What else? It also saves you some arm strength. If you prefer traditional techniques in the kitchen, a hand whisk will do the job too, but with a lot of effort and time. So, we suggest investing in an electric mixer or stand mixer, which will give you fabulous results without much muss and fuss.

4. Sweetening and Flavouring:

While some prefer their whipped cream unsweetened, most of us love a touch of sweetness. To sweeten your whipped cream, add powdered sugar or confectioners' sugar gradually. A good rule of thumb is 1 to 2 tablespoons of sugar per cup of heavy cream. Don't forget to add a pinch of salt to enhance the flavour. If you want to get creative, you can also add vanilla extract or other flavourings for an extra boost of deliciousness.

5. Start Slow, Then Speed It Up:

When you're ready to start whipping, begin on low speed (or with gentle hand whisking) and gradually increase the speed as the cream thickens. This slow start allows the air bubbles to form steadily, resulting in a smoother and more stable whipped cream. Be patient; it's worth it!

6. Pay Attention To Texture:

You don't want it too soft or too stiff; you want it just right. Keep a close eye on the cream as you whip it. It should gradually thicken, and when you lift the beaters or whisk, the whipped cream should form soft peaks that hold their shape. Avoid over-whipping, as this can turn your cream into butter.

7. Serve Immediately Or Store Properly:

Homemade whipped cream is at its peak when it's freshly whipped. If you can, serve it right away as a delightful topping for pies, cakes, or fruit. However, if you need to make it in advance, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Before serving, give it a gentle whisk to bring back its fluffy texture.

Enjoy those billowy clouds of cream on your dessert by making the perfect whipped cream. Have you never made one? Get started with the recipe here.

Now that you have the inside scoop on making perfect whipped cream, enjoy your homemade whipped cream on your favourite desserts!

