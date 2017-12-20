How To Maintain Heart Health: 5 Expert Tips

Heart is often called as the most important organ in the body. In addition to pumping blood throughout the body via the circulatory system,heart also supplies oxygen and nutrients to the tissues while eliminating carbon dioxide and other wastes from the blood. In such case it becomes all the more important to take extra efforts to maintain your heart Health. The staggering numbers of heart failures across the country and abroad, only goes on to suggest that there is indeed something that we aren't doing right. According to the journal Lancet, in the year 2016, maximum numbers of deaths across globe were caused by heart failures.In medical terms, heart failures is the term used for the condition where the heart is unable to keep up with the demands, specifically the failure of the heart to pump blood with normal efficiency. In this case heart is unable to provide adequate blood flow to other organs such as the brain, liver and kidneys. Heart failure can also be caused due to heart congestion, when the blood flowing out of the heart is slower in comparison to the blood being brought back through the veins, in this case the blood starts backing up causing congestion in the tissues and organs of the body, this in worst cases may cause swelling in different parts of the body such as legs or abdomen. There are multiple reasons which may cause a heart failure, in which case the patient must be given the due medical assistance, failure of which may lead to grave consequences.As they say, prevention is better than cure. There is a lot that you can do to manage your heart health better and avoid any mishaps in future.Fibre rich foods such as whole wheat breads, dals, green vegetables, bitter gourd , and fruits like apple, banana, apricot and carrots can help maintain better heart health. Fiber- Fiber has two types- soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber is found abundantly in oats, barley, apples, citrus fruits, carrots, et al. Soluble fiber binds to cholesterol and sugars preventing their absorption from the digestive tract. Insoluble fiber is found in whole grains, nuts, fruits and vegetables. It is called roughage, adding bulk to the body waste.Studies have conclusively proven that trans fat can wreak havoc on your heart health . Processed and packaged goods, especially those with a longer shelf life are laden with Trans fats. One of the simplest ways to identify trans fat if the nutrition label doesn't do so is to look out for 'hydrogenated oils' in the ingredients. Read nutrition labels carefully and avoid hydrogenated oils as far as possibleToo much sodium intake can do you more harm than good. And same goes for the sweets. Unfortunately, too much sodium and sugar intake is directly linked with higher blood pressures, as it retains the excess fluid in your body. The recommended daily intake of sodium should be less than 1,500 mg according to The American Heart Association.Considering we all have a sedentary lifestyle, it is imperative to keep yourself physically active. Take out at least 30 minutes to maintain a healthy weight and reduce your chances of developing other conditions that may put a strain on your heart, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. A moderate brisk walk, jogging or just choosing stairs over lifts, will help you attain healthy heart.Munching on a handful of nuts can do wonders for your heart. Exchange your mid-meal snack with some assorted nuts. Almonds, walnuts and many more nuts can help bolster up your heart health and keep heart ailments at bay These nuts have high amounts of unsaturated fats, which is good for the heart as it helps in reducing the inflammation of the arteries.