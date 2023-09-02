How To Have Dal For Breakfast? Healthy Recipes For 6 Different Dal Types

Here's a list of easy and healthy dal recipes for breakfast

Dal is a staple part of the Indian diet. The word is used to not only refer to different pulses, but also to the traditional dishes made using them. Common types include toor dal, moong dal, chana dal, urad dal and masoor dal. These pulses are typically prepared in a specific way to be eaten for lunch or dinner - usually with rice, rotis, parathas, puris, etc. But you can also make them a part of your breakfast. Doing so has many advantages, including bringing some variety to your meals. Find out why and how you must consider eating dal for breakfast below:

Why Should You Have Dal For Breakfast?

Dal for breakfast: Dal is rich in protein and fibre. Photo Credit: iStock

1. It is rich in protein

All kinds of dal are an excellent source of vegetarian, plant-based protein. While a high-protein breakfast is especially recommended to those wanting to lose weight, it can benefit non-dieters as well. Protein helps curb your appetite and also keeps you feeling full for longer.

2. It can boost your energy

Along with protein, dal is rich in fibre. It is considered a wholesome food that is also packed with vitamins and minerals. Thus, dal can give you a power-packed start to the day.

3. It can balance blood sugar levels

Pulses are considered to be suitable foods for diabetics, because they are generally high in protein, fibre and nutrients while having a relatively low glycemic index. Even if you don't have diabetes, such foods can help you deal with untimely cravings and imbalance in energy levels.

Dal For Breakfast: 6 Unique And Healthy Dal Recipes Beyond Cheelas

1. Chana Dal Dhokla

Dal for breakfast: You can make yummy dhoklas using chana dal. Photo Credit: iStock

Dhokla, the spongy and delicious Gujarati delicacy is a wonderful choice for breakfast or snack time. You can give it a nutritious dal twist by using chana dal to prepare its base. Since dhokla is steamed and not fried, it can be a light yet satisfying addition to your morning meal. Watch the recipe video here.

2. Moong Dal Toast

Many of us enjoy having bread in some form during breakfast. Rather than spreading it with butter or jam, why not make a unique type of toast? Presenting boiled moong dal toast - a yummy and protein-rich treat you will relish. Yellow moong dal is used for preparing this toast. Read the full recipe here. Note that it is best to avoid white bread as it has a very low nutritional value. Instead opt for freshly baked brown bread, multigrain bread, millet bread or other healthier alternatives.

3. Green Moong Cutlet

Dal for breakfast: Make nutritious cutlets using green moong. Photo Credit: iStock

Many homemade snacks also often make it to our breakfast table, including cutlets, pakodas, samosas, etc. If you're looking for a nutritious option with relatively less oil, opt for a green moong cutlet. This diet-friendly treat can be pan-fried, air-fried or baked. Pair it with some refreshing green chutney and start your morning on a flavourful note. Here's the detailed recipe.

4. Masoor Dal Dosa

South Indian foods are quite popular for breakfast. Rather than regular high-carb idlis and dosas, you must try dal idlis and dosa. You can use masoor dal or moong dal for preparing the batter. Masoor dal dosa is a delicious dish you can enjoy with sambar or chutney. Find the full recipe here.

5. Urad Dal Appe

Dal for breakfast: Urad dal appes are a wonderful treat. Photo Credit: iStock

Appe is another South Indian classic you will love. They have many lip-smacking varieties. Our recipe gives the regular urad dal appe a special twist with the addition of oats. Doesn't that sound interesting? Try it for yourself and see. Click here for the recipe.

6. Toor Dal Paratha

Have leftover toor (tuvar) dal? You can turn it into a wholesome and tasty dal paratha in just a few minutes. This is a great way to not only use your leftovers but also sneak extra protein into your breakfast. These dal parathas are a good choice for a tiffin food too. Watch the recipe video here.

Which of these recipes are you going to try first? Let us know in the comments below.

