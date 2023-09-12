How To Cook Rice Perfectly - 4 Different Ways You Need To Know

Rice is a staple dish in most Indian households. (Image Credit: Istock)

Rice is one of those foods that addresses all our foodie needs perfectly. Feel like eating something light and easy to cook? You have wonderful recipes such as pulao, curd rice, and lemon rice. On the other hand, if you feel like treating yourself to something indulgent, nothing gets better than a serving of biryani. Since it's so versatile, we never miss a chance to cook it. But all these incredible rice dishes will taste good only if the rice is cooked properly. If you do not pay attention to the cooking process, your rice can end up becoming soggy and mushy. And honestly, it can be quite disappointing to put in all that effort only to see it go to waste. Cooking rice is not at all difficult, and the best part is that there are multiple ways in which you can do so. In this article, we have enlisted four of the most popular ways you need to know about and try:

Here Are 4 Different Ways To Cook Rice:

1. Stovetop

Using a stovetop is the most convenient method for cooking rice. To begin with, thoroughly wash the rice under cold water. Fill up a kadhai with water and bring it to a boil. Now, add the washed rice and a pinch of salt to it. Mix well and bring the mixture to a boil again. Reduce the flame from medium to low and let it simmer for around 15 to 20 minutes. Once done, turn off the flame and allow the rice to cool down.

2. Rice Cooker

A rice cooker is another great way to cook your rice. As the name suggests, it is specifically used for cooking rice alone. Like other methods, it is essential to wash the rice first and then transfer it to the cooker. Add an equal amount of water to it, close the lid, and simply press the cook button on your rice cooker. This can take anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes, after which it'll automatically turn off.

3. Instant Pot

If you're short on time, an instant pot will allow you to cook your rice quickly. Unlike a traditional rice cooker, instant pots speed up the cooking process. The steps to cook rice remain the same, but you may need to adjust the temperature settings. Most instant pots come with a digital panel in the front, from which you can adjust them. It is usually recommended to keep the cook setting to low pressure and then increase it if required.

4. Microwave

To cook rice in a microwave, first wash it thoroughly and then transfer it to a microwave-safe bowl. Add double the amount of water if you're using rice. So, if you're adding 1 cup of rice, add 2 cups of water. Microwave the mixture on high heat for 5 minutes. Once done, give it a nice stir and then heat again for another 5 minutes. Note that this method is efficient only when cooking small batches of rice.

Cooking the perfect rice is no rocket science. Just follow any of the above-mentioned methods as per your requirements and make it with ease. Do let us know which method works best for you in the comments below.