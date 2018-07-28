How Eating Disorder Is Linked To Brain: 5 Home Remedies For Anorexia

Anorexia is a condition where one loses their appetite or taste. Those suffering from anorexia lose interest in eating and in food. There is another condition where people develop a phobia of eating more than required - it is called Anorexia Nervosa. It is different from Anorexia. Anorexia nervosa -- an eating disorder that makes people obsessive about their weight -- could alter the brain circuits and impact its taste-reward processing mechanisms, especially for sugar, a study has found. According to the study published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, those with eating disorders, especially with Anorexia Nervosa, associate the taste with weight gain and try to avoid it. The study showed that the brain activation among the anorexia group was inversely connected with any pleasant experience of eating sugar.

The lead author Guido Frank from University of Colorado School of Medicine in the US, said, "When you lose weight, your brain reward response goes up but instead of driving eating, we believe it elevates anxiety in anorexia nervosa, which makes them want to restrict more. This becomes then a vicious cycle."

The team also found that higher brain response lead to higher harm avoidance -- an anxiety measure for excessive worrying and fearfulness -- in those with anorexia nervosa. In these patients, it pushes the drive for thinness and furthers body dissatisfaction. But, if we talk about anorexia, it is temporary and mild anorexia may be treated with a couple of home remedies. There are a few herbal home remedies that can help you regain your appetite or taste for food.

Here Are 5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies for Anorexia:

1. Ginger: It can come to great help as it is loaded with health benefiting properties. A piece of ginger paired with a pinch of lime juice and rock salt taken after food, stimulates taste buds, and also aids digestion. It is recommended to consume it raw.



2. Trikatu: It is an Ayurvedic herbal blend of equal parts of pippali, ginger, and black pepper. It aids gastric support. You can consumes it with a tablespoon of honey or have it in powdered form with water.



3. Imli And Salt: Trick your mind into having food to revive the loss in taste. Take a teaspoon of imli powder and salt and just lick it. This would titillate the taste buds of your mouth, and invoke ruchi in food.



4. Black Cardamom: Adding badi elachi in certain dishes is also known to help treat anorexia. It has a unique taste and piquant aroma, which can add flavour to almost every dish. Using it in small amounts in different dishes can prove to be quite beneficial for this health condition.



5. Hot Water: Hot water can come to use while dealing with a number of health issues. A glass of hot water has also shown effective results in some cases.

