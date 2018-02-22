Holi 2018: Celebrate With These Traditional Holi Dishes From Around The Country

1. Gujiya
Gujiya has become the most celebrated treat of Holi celebrations. Gujiyas are fried dough pockets that are filled with delicious filling of khoya, nuts and jaggery. These stuffed dumplings are later dipped in sugar syrup. While gujiyas are an integral part of Holi across Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, they are said to have been originated in Rajasthan. Not just Holi, in Rajasthan gujiyas are prepared during Teej and Diwali celebrations too.
2. Puran Poli
Maharashtra's festive favourite, puran poli is lavishly prepared during Holi preparations. Puran poli is a flat bread filled with sweet chana dal, nutmeg and cardamom filling. The decadent and wholesome stuffed bread is nothing like anything you have had before.
3. Dahi Vada
It is difficult to imagine Holi without the indulgent bite of dahi vada. Dahi vada or the entire chaat culture of Holi hails from Uttar Pradesh. The chaat especially grew to prominence after 18th century, after it became a common fixture in the lanes of Awadh and the whole of Indo-gangetic plain, for that matter. Fried bite-sized balls of gram flours doused with yogurt, topped with heart-warming masalas and tamarind chutney, dahi vadas are a burst of flavours you must not deprive yourself of.
4. Jilipi
Holi in Bengal is slightly different from the way it is celebrated in most parts of the country. In Bengal, Holi is celebrated as Dol Jatra and is associated with eternal love of Krishna and Radha. While gulaal (powdered colour) is an intrinsic part of Dol, what also makes Dol different is the unique swing festival. Idols of Lord Krishna and Radha are placed on swings and worshipped. People dress up in colourful clothes and also play on swings and indulge later in the day. Jilipi is a popular part of Holi indulgence in Bengal. It is a close cousin of jalebi and is often made with paneer and sweetened in sugar syrup.
5. Malpua
While Gujiya continues to be the star attraction of Holi, malpuas are not far behind. Malpuas are often touted to be India's oldest dessert. It is said that malpuas have been part of Indian festivals since over 3000-3500 years. In Bihar, Malpuas are made extensively during Holi preparations. Malpua is a pancake-like Indian dessert, fried in ghee and dipped in sugar syrup. Malpuas can be enjoyed as a stand-alone snack, or can be teamed with creamy rabri. There, there we can see you slurping already!
Here's wishing you all a very Happy Holi 2018.