Hina Khan's Latest Indulgence Is The Perfect Blend Of Sweetness And Health

Hina Khan is enjoying the little things in life amid her cancer diagnosis. The actress has been battling stage-3 breast cancer for some time now. Hina, a true-blue foodie, often embarks on culinary adventures that are simply irresistible. This time, she dived into a sweet indulgence. Hina dropped a picture on her Instagram Stories where she was seen holding a jar of laddoos. The best part? They were homemade! Hina's caption read, "Homemade laddoos made with vibhinn prakaar ke (various types of) seeds." Take a look at the post below:
Hina Khan often treats fans to glimpses of her grand feasts, leaving us hungry. A week ago, the actress offered her Insta-fam a peek into her foodilicious Ramadan celebrations at home. She posted a couple of pictures showcasing her Sehri meal, comprising an assortment of snacks and beverages. The first snap showed beautifully arranged dates on a plate. On a well-decorated table, there were freshly sliced apples, watermelon wedges, and crispy pakodas served alongside two glasses of refreshing chia seed-infused rose milk and orange juice. Click here to read more.
Before that, Hina Khan slipped into the shoes of a Bong, savouring an array of Bengali dishes. She embarked on this epicurean escapade during a dinner invitation from her friend, actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and his wife, Richa, at their residence. Hina shared a video on her Instagram Stories showcasing the lip-smacking dishes. On the menu, there was brinjal fry, spring onion curry, dal, matar paneer, and two fish dishes: fish curry and mustard fish. Hina's sweet side note read, "Mustard fish, uff! Bengali khaana, uff! What a meal, Debu da! A memorable dinner night at Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Richa Bhattacharya's place." You can read all about it here.
We are simply obsessed with Hina Khan's food diaries and can't wait to see more such glimpses from her.
