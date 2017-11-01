High Thyroid Hormone Levels May Up Risk of Heart Disease in Elderly: 4 Ways Your Diet Can Help

According to a study published in the journal Circulation Research, older adults with elevated thyroid hormone can be more susceptible to risk of developing artery disease involving thickening and hardening of arterial walls. "Our findings suggest that thyroid hormone FT4 measurement can help identify individuals at increased risk of atherosclerosis," noted lead author, Arjola Bano from Erasmus University, Netherlands.

The butterfly-shaped thyroid gland is essential for hormone regulation taking care of food metabolism, sleep pattern regulation, weight management among others. Some of the most common nutrients essential to maintaining healthy thyroid gland can be easily sourced through your regular diet. Take a look at the following points to ensure healthy thyroid functioning.

- Iodine is extremely important for proper functioning of the thyroid gland. Iodine deficiency has been known to trigger the enlargement of the thyroid gland, also known as goiter. Consume iodised salt to keep iodine deficiency at bay.

- Protein is important as it helps in supplying thyroid hormone to the entire body.

- Thyroid health is also closely linked to your gut, make sure that your gut health is top notch and you feed it gut-friendly items like fibre-rich foods, prebiotics, et cetera.

- Monitor your sugar intake and keep it to minimum. Avoid excessive refined food consumption and steer clear of junk food. Natural fats found in nuts, seeds and naturals oils are good for thyroid health, saturated fats and trans fat must be consumed in moderation.

Get in touch with your medical expert to learn more about the thyroid gland and ways to keep it healthy.

Inputs from IANS



