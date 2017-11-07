High Fibre Diet May Bring Down Risk of Mortality in Colon Cancer Patients: Study

Is your diet fibre rich? Nutritionists across the globe emphasize on taking decent amount of fibre for its ability to aid weight loss, bringing down cholesterol and reducing the risk of heart ailments. Adding to its tall list of benefits, is the new American based study which says that those consuming a high-fibre diet or increase their fibre intake after a colon cancer diagnosis may be less likely to die of these tumours(colorectal) than individuals who don't consume much fibre.The researchers clarified that the effect seems independent of the amount of fibre eaten before diagnosis. For the study, the team examined data on 1,575 adults diagnosed with colon cancer who completed diet surveys detailing how much fibre they ate. Post which, they followed half of the participants for at least 8 years. During that period, 773 people died, including 174 who died of colon and rectal tumours.The findings revealed that a high fibre diet was associated with lower mortality. As compared to the lowest fibre intakes in the study, each additional five grams of fibre intake was associated with 22 percent lower odds of death from colorectal cancer during the study, as well as 14 percent lower mortality from all causes of death.Tweaking the diet after diagnosis and adding more fibre was also shown to have link with survival. With each additional five grams of fibre people added to their diets after a colorectal cancer diagnosis, there was an 18 percent lower odds of death from colorectal cancer during the study, as well as 14 percent lower mortality from all causes of death.However the types of fibre intake played its role cereal fibre and foods high in whole grains seem to be associated with the lowest risk of dying from colorectal cancer, noted the researchers. Each additional 5 grams a day of cereal fibre was linked to 33 percent lower odds of death from colorectal cancer and 22 percent lower odds of mortality from all causes.On the other hand fibres derived from vegetables didn't show that meaningful reduction in deaths from colon cancer, but each extra 5 grams a day was associated with 17 percent lower chances of death from all causes. Fruit fibre, meanwhile, didn't appear to lower death from cancer or other causes.The study wasn't a controlled experiment designed to prove whether or how fibre intake might play a role in death from colon cancer, the researchers clarified.Here are 4 high fibre foods that you could look at including in your diet on a regular basis:1. Oats: Oats are one of the best sources of fiber. It has both soluble and insoluble fibers. Oats can be eaten in many different forms and not just as a breakfast cereal. You can prepare an oats dosa or an uttapam. Begin your day with a fiber boost that will help you glide through.2. Lentils: Besides being high in protein, lentils are rich in dietary fiber. Take an occasional break from the conventional dal and use lentils creatively. You could use them in soups or salads. Fiber and carbohydrates found in lentils help in increasing your energy levels and since they are digested slowly, the energy boost lasts longer.3. Flaxseeds: Flaxseeds are great for a fiber boost. Just add them into smoothies or use as a topping over your breakfast cereal. Some nutritionists recommend ground flaxseeds over whole seeds as it's easier to digest the former.4. Apples: Apples are great sources of fiber. Bite on them whole, toss chopped pieces with salads or blend them into smoothies. Don't shave off the peel as it is abundant in fiber.Load up on these high fibre foods and enjoy the benefits.