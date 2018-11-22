In order to maintain a healthy lifestyle, it is imperative to eat a diet rich in various essential nutrients. When it comes to healthy diet, green vegetables play a crucial role. One such green veggie that can do wonders to your health is green beans. Green beans come packed with various minerals and vitamins. Fresh green beans, which are the same species as the dried versions we use in baked beans, are edible pods picked early in the plant's growth cycle; as they mature, the pods become tough, fibrous and inedible. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "The beans are a good source of vitamin C and folate and have useful amounts of calcium and protein. This makes them heart-protective and anti-inflammatory."

Here's why you should include green beans in your diet:



Energy Boosting





It contains twice the amount of iron as spinach, so it's good way to make up for iron loss during menstruation. Iron is a component of red blood cells that transport oxygen from lungs to cells throughout the body. It is also a key element in making energy and the body's metabolism.



Promotes Skin, Hair, Nail And Bone Health



This veggie provides an easily absorbed type of silicon, which is important for the formation of healthy connective tissues and strengthening nails. As per the book 'Healing Foods', it is also abundant in vitamin K, which activates osteocalcin, the main noncollagen protein found in bones that locks calcium molecules together inside the bone.



Helps Detox



Beans are also known to have strong diuretic properties and help to speed the elimination of toxins from the body. You can have them in salads or in your regular lunch/dinner meals.



So, make the most of this green veggie and ensure a healthy lifestyle.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

