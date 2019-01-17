Here's Why You Should Add More Grapes To Your Diet

Winter season is here and it's time to make the most of winter vegetables and fruits that are abundantly available during this time of the year. One such winter fruit that is not only appealing to the palate, but also replete with health benefiting properties is grapes. Grapes are available in two varieties - green and black. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "For thousands of years every part of the grape plant, including the sap in the vines, has been used as medicine. Grapes, a natural diuretic, contain a variety of antioxidants , especially oligomeric proanthocyanidin complexes (OPCs), which contribute to everything from glowing skin to protection from heart disease and free-radical damage. OPCs are especially concentrated in grape seeds."



Consumption of grapes can also help in detoxifying the body. What works here are the high levels of potassium and very little sodium. This combination helps the body in flushing out toxins and excess water. The benefits of grapes are aplenty. As per the book 'Healing Foods', "Grapes contain slow release carbohydrates that assist with blood glucose control. Its antioxidant and fibre mix can also help reduce the threat of metabolic syndrome (a group of risk factors that can lead to diabetes and heart diseases)."



You can consume grapes as whole or even experiment with them in your dishes. For instance, add them to any rice dish or salad. You can even freeze grapes and savour them as a cooling snack. Fret not; frozen grapes have the same nutritional benefits as fresh ones.



So, this winters, make the most of this humble fruit and up your nutritional intake.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

