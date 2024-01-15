Here's What Suresh Raina Did When His IndiGo Flight From Indore Got Delayed

Photo Credit: Instagram/Suresh Raina

IndiGo has been facing fury due to its delayed flights, alleged mismagaement, contaminated foods and more. Social media is loaded with posts and videos of people sharing their experiences and joining the chorus of voices against the airline. In between, what grabbed out attention is an Instagram story by cricketer Suresh Raina. As per the post, he was on his way to Delhi from Indore, when hs flight got delayed by more than three hours. Guess what he did in between to kill the time? Let's give you a hint: it was quite a flavourful experience!

You guessed it right! Suresh Raina, along with his friends, enjoyed the traditional Indori meal - poha, jalebi and chai. He took to Instagram to share a story that reads, "Flight delayed in Indore...Again! Poha, jalebi, and chai are our new co-passengers. #another3hourdelay #indorediaries."

Here's the story for you:

On Saturday, Radhika Apte, along with other passengers, were queued up inside the aerobridge when the flight from Mumbai to Bhubaneshwar was delayed due to a crew change. The actor took to Instagram to post her concern over fact that people, including babies were locked in the aerobridge for an hour. "I managed to escape briefly to speak to the very stupid staff woman outside who kept saying there is no issue and no delay. Now I'm locked inside. And they just told us that we will be here till minimum 12pm all locked in. No water no loo. Thanks for the fun ride!!" her post further read.

Earlier, Health Ministry issued a showcause notice to IndiGo after a passenger took to social media to complain about a contaminated sandwich that was served with worms in it.