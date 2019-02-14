Here's What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Plums (Aloobukhara) Everyday

There are a plethora of nutritious and delicious fruits out there that are replete with health-benefiting properties - one such fruit is plum, also known as aloobukhara. From white, green, yellow to red, plums are available in a wide variety of sizes and colours. According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Plums or gages, are members of the rose family and there are more than 2,000 varieties, including the greengage, Mirabelle, and damson. Plums have good antioxidant and detoxifying properties, are a metabolic stimulant, and contain chromium, potassium, selenium, and other minerals, as well as vitamin C and beta-carotene. Dried plums, or prunes, are a traditional treatment for constipation."



Having this fruit everyday can do wonders to your body. Plums contain antioxidant in huge amounts that may help prevent age-related macular degeneration, which is a major cause of loss of vision. If you have been suffering from constipation lately, then it's time for you to add this fruit to your daily diet. "Rich in stool-bulking fibres, especially pectin, fructose, and sulfur, which helps food to move effectively through the colon. Together with substances, such as sorbitol and isatin, these fibres are responsible for the fruit's well-known laxative effect," notes the book 'Healing Foods'.



The skin of this fruit contains the maximum amount of antioxidants that are quite beneficial. Be it tossing them in salads or eating them baked, you can savour this delight in various forms. Regular intake of aloobukhara, or plums, may even help promote fluidity of blood in the arteries. This property of plums makes it heart-friendly.



Here are few healthy plum recipes that you can experiment with at home:



Chicken Salad With Plums



If you are on a weight loss spree and wish to make your salad enticing, then add plums to them. Doing so would not only make the salad more appetising, but would also increase its nutritional count.



Plum Chutney



You can also turn this fruit into delectable chutney. Infused with flavours of chillis, cloves and cinnamon, this plum chutney recipe is sure to make you want for more. You can either pair them with your parathas or with breads of your choice.



Refreshing Plum Drink



What about a fruity and tarty plum juice? Pureed plum in combination with condensed milk is sure to give your body a refreshing boost.



So, make use of this sweet and tarty fruit and reap its maximum benefits.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

