Here's How You Can Get Naturally Glowing Skin In Winters

You should apply malai or fresh cream in the morning and wash your face with luke warm water; also add a pinch of turmeric for the extra glow. Exfoliate regularly as it helps get rid of dead skin, which in turn helps your skin breathe and absorb other nutrients. Exfoliated skin looks fresh and healthy. If you wish to go natural, choose almond orange peel face scrub. Exfoliation also promotes a radiant appearance by helping your skin unclog pores and remove tanning. Consuming a spoonful of cow ghee or cold pressed coconut oil every morning moisturises the entire body including your skin. Essential oils are more than just the concentrated fragrant essence of botanicals. Their aromatic scents, natural healing and cleansing properties make them a perfect supplement for your beauty routine. If you have a dry skin, apply few drops of old pressed coconut oil over your face and neck before going to bed. Shea butter is a skin superfood that comes from the seeds of the fruit of shea. The concentration of natural vitamins and fatty acids in shea butter makes it incredibly nourishing and moisturising for the skin. Stay hydrated as it will help your skin glow more than ever. Eating rich fruits like avocado and omega-3 rich foods like flax seeds will help increase collagen content from inside. Take care of the skin on your lips. The skin is very sensitive and thin and requires equal care if not more than our face.

Winter is here and so is the time to take care of your skin properly. It is important to not only apply conditioners, toners, moisturisers, oils, et al, but it is also imperative to manage your skin in the right way with right ingredients. Consuming organic food to get rid of toxins in our bodies is great but it is also important to pay attention on what you apply on your body. Here are some important tips to get a perfectly glowing skin during winter.With Inputs from IANS