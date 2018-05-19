Here's how the heart responds to exercise: 4 Most Essential Nutrients For a Healthy Heart

According to a study published in journal Nature Communications, 30 new gene locations have been discovered that determine how the heart responds to and recovers from exercise. The study was done by the Queen Mary University of London. The study was conducted using the genetic and electrocardiogram data of 67,000 people from UK Biobank. It was found that the difference in heart rate response to exercise was 3.15 beats per minute, whereas, the difference in heart rate response to recovery differed by 10.4 beats per minute. Patricia Munroe, who is a lead researcher at the Queen Mary University of London said, "These findings advance our knowledge on key pathways controlling heart rate response to exercise and recovery, information which maybe valuable in the future for cardiovascular risk prediction." The results have implications to target new therapies to treat abnormal heart rhythms and potentially increase heart health.However, we should also consider the intake of food and drinks on daily basis to have a healthy heart and body. Having said that, Consultant Nutritionist, Dr. Rupali Datta talks about the most essential nutrients that are beneficial for our heart. For a healthy heart, one must add these nutrients to their diet:It is believed that fibre is one of the most important nutrients for protection against all heart diseases. There are two types of fibre that we get from our food. One is soluble fiber, which is found abundantly in oats, barley, beans, apples, citrus fruits and carrots.The second is insoluble fibre, which comes from whole grains, nuts, fruits and vegetables. is found abundantly in oats, barley, beans, apples, citrus fruits and carrots. Most fibre-rich foods comprise both types of fibre and are quite beneficial for preventing heart diseases.Omega 3 fatty acids like eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are good for our heart health. It is believed that they reduce the inflammation, prevent the risk of blood clotting, lower LDL cholesterol and leave a positive effect on the heart's rhythm. However, omega 3 cannot be naturally made by our body, therefore, it must be taken from our diet. Eating salmon and tuna to our diet help us in adding omega 3 in our body. That's not it, omega 3 can be achieved from vegetarian sources like vegetable oils, walnuts, flaxseeds and flaxseed oil, and leafy vegetables, too.Monounsaturated fats are also known as MUFA, which are healthy for the heart. These fats are known to lower LDL cholesterol and increase HDL cholesterol. Moreover, it is believed that these fats provide raw material for helping the development and maintenance of our cells. If we replace saturated fats and trans fat with monounsaturated fats, we choose health. The best cooking oils to include MUFA in our diet are olive oil, canola oil, peanut oil, safflower oil and sesame oil. Other sources include nuts like almonds, peanuts, walnuts and avocados.Magnesium is known to help maintain our nerve and muscle function, moreover, keeps the heart rhythm steady and maintains BP. High intakes of magnesium means lower risk of CVD and IHD. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, its is beneficial to consume magnesium through dietary sources rather than supplements like whole grains, black beans, soy and tofu, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds and spinach are some of the best sources of magnesium.(Inputs taken from ANI)