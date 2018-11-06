Here's How Mulethi Can Help You Keep Dry Cough At Bay

The winter season is fast approaching and the smog in the air has started to appear. The polluted air that we inhale air can turn out to be quite dangerous for our overall health. Constant coughing, sneezing and dry throat are some of the health conditions that come along with smog and pollution. If you have been suffering from dry throat and looking for some respite, then you've certainly come to the right place. Some spices and herbs from our grandmothers' trove can turn out to be quite beneficial while treating dry or scratchy throat. One such age-old herb that has been used for its exceptional health promoting properties is mulethi or liquorice.

The benefits of mulethi are aplenty. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, "Its anti-diabetic and anti-oxidant properties aid the treatment of metabolic syndrome." However, this perennial herb can be used to get relief from dry cough as well.

According to Ayurveda Expert, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, "You can keep a mulethi stick or liquorice in your mouth to keep your throat moist as it acts as a natural lozenge." Put a small piece between your teeth and keep chewing on it. It is due to its expectorant and bronchodilator properties that it is known to provide relief from conditions like cough and bronchitis. If you want to avoid chewing on mulethi sticks, you can mix ginger juice to mulethi tea.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

