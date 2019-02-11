Here's How Ginger May Help Keep Sore Throat At Bay

If you're suffering from frequent bouts of sore throat and are looking for some effective yet handy home remedies, then we are here to help. The changing weather is causing a toll on many people's health and the constant rise in the number of flu and sore throat cases is a proof of the same. However, in order to seek fast relief from sore throat, a basic kitchen ingredient like ginger can come to great help.



According to the book, 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "The pungent root is known for its ability to settle upset stomachs and alleviate nausea. Its active constituent, gingerol, is a relative of capsaicin and piperine, found in hot chilis. Studies show that its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) so it can ease the symptoms of colds and flu, headaches, and menstrual pains."



Ginger is also known to heal the gut, further keeping digestive health in check. A congested chest can turn out to be quite annoying. Plus, if it is accompanied with sore throat, then the condition can get even worse. An easy way to get rid of the same is by having a soothing syrup made using ginger as its main ingredient. All you need is 2 tsp of ginger juice, black pepper and turmeric, 1 tsp vinegar, and 1 tsp honey. Mix all these ingredients with 3-4 tbsp of water and consume this syrup once a day. You can collect ginger juice by grating the ginger first and then squeezing it. Apart from this, ginger tea can help soothe sore throat as well.



Here's How You Can Make Ginger Tea In The Comforts Of Your Kitchen:



Ingredients:



1 tsp freshly grated ginger

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 tsp honey

1 1/2 cup water



Method:



To begin with, take a bowl and add water to it. Bring it to boil. Once the water is sufficiently hot, add the remaining three ingredients to the hot water. Transfer it in a cup and let it seep for a while. Strain and drink the tea for instant relief.



So, the next time you go for grocery shopping, get hold of fresh ginger and store it in your fridge, as it is going to come quite handy in keeping those sudden bouts of sore throat at bay. You may also add other healing herbs to the drink to make it more effective.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

