Here's How Fennel Tea May Help You Prevent Indigestion And Constipation

Often used as mouth freshener (mukhwas) and spice blends, fennel seeds, or saunf as we call it in Hindi, is one of the widely used kitchen ingredients in India. A common practice in most Indian households is to have few fennel seeds or saunf at the end of every meal. Be it curries, desserts or dishes, an Indian kitchen can barely do without saunf. But did you know that fennel seeds have many health benefiting properties too? Yes, that's right. A concentrated source of minerals like copper, potassium, calcium, zinc, manganese, vitamin c, iron, selenium and magnesium, fennel seeds do much more than simply beat bad breath. According to Macrobiotic Coach and Nutritionist, Shilpa Arora, "fennel seeds help in digestion and metabolism, leading better absorption of nutrients from food, hence less hunger pangs, further helping in weight loss. Infused fennel water is a therapy to cleanse the gut and is quite effective for people suffering from chronic constipation."

Fennel Tea For Indigestion And Constipation



Consuming fennel tea is even better for the ones who are suffering from constipation and indigestion problems. Apart from being rich in vitamins like A, C and D, fennel tea has many antioxidant properties, which help improve the digestive functioning and bowel process to a great extent. As per Shilpa Arora, "Fennel tea is considered very useful to help indigestion, bloating and constipation because of the oils found in these seeds. Fennel seeds contain estragole, fenchone and anethole, which contribute to the plant's antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties. For those with IBS, the volatile oils found in fennel seeds can help kick-start digestion by promoting the production of gastric enzymes. For its multitude of gastrointestinal benefits, fennel tea is sure to help the digestive tract be healthy and happy."



Making fennel tea is quite an easy task. Follow these easy steps to make fennel tea at home:

In a pan, take one teaspoon of dried fennel seeds and add one cup of hot water to it. Do not boil the fennel seeds as this will kill most of its nutrients. Now, cover it and it rest for 10 minutes. You will get a light yellow infusion. Pour it in a cup and drink it three times a day. The best time to drink this tea is post meals, as it will help treat your digestion problems and its sweet taste can serve as a wonderful after dinner treat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.